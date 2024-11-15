Fabien Galthié’s side ran rampant on Japan, scoring 52 points against Eddie Jones’s team. Their win was never in doubt as they scored 31 points by half-time, but the All Blacks were still are a different beast.

Expect France to up their game tenfold this weekend.

The All Blacks will desperately miss Sam Cane and Mark Tele’a, the latter of whom has become one of the most devastating wingers on the planet.

In terms of changes, Galthié has handed a debut to Romain Buros at full-back, while Toulon’s Gabin Villière returns to the back three with Louis Bielle-Biarrey.

World-class centre Gaël Fickou comes back at 13 to reignite his partnership with Yoram Moefana, earning his 92nd cap, and forming a devastating backline for Thomas Ramos and Antoine Dupont to marshal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v New Zealand on TV and online.

When is France v New Zealand?

France v New Zealand will take place on Saturday 16th November 2024.

What time is France v New Zealand kick-off?

France v New Zealand will kick off at 8:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v New Zealand on?

France v New Zealand will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream France v New Zealand online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

France v New Zealand key player to watch

Romain Buros (France)

The Bordeaux ace makes his long-awaited France debut at full-back, coming into the starting backline for Léo Barré. The 27-year-old has been a star for the Top 14 side, and gets his debut in France’s toughest test of the year so far.

France v New Zealand prediction

While New Zealand beat Ireland without too much trouble, they were run close by England and France will be a step up from who they’ve faced so far. These two always put on an incredible show and this weekend should be no different, with the French likely edging it.

Prediction: FRANCE WIN

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.