❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What channel is France v Ireland Six Nations 2026 match on? Kick-off time, TV details and live stream
Check out how to watch France v Ireland in a Six Nations 2026 match, including TV details and more.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
organisms.postHeader.publishDate
atoms.adSlot.adLabel
atoms.adSlot.adLabel
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
atoms.adSlot.adLabel