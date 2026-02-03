France enter their Six Nations title defence at the Stade de France with a potential do-or-die battle with Ireland that could shape the tournament to come.

Les Bleus triumphed in a tight three-horse race last year and are expected to duel closely with England for glory in 2026. Every victory, every bonus point matters from the first to final kick of the competition.

Antoine Dupont limped off with a ruptured ACL injury during this fixture last year and will return to the France side for the first time here.

Ireland are less fancied this time around despite the return of coach Andy Farrell following British & Irish Lions duty last season, but at the very least they could prove kingmakers in a tussle between the French and English.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Ireland on TV and online.

When is France v Ireland?

France v Ireland will take place on Thursday 5th February 2026.

The game takes place at the Stade de France in Paris.

What time is France v Ireland kick-off?

France v Ireland will kick off at 8:10pm.

What TV channel is France v Ireland on?

France v Ireland will be shown live on ITV1 from 7:20pm.

Rugby experts and former players will provide plenty of build-up to the big game in the run-up to kick-off.

Every match of the tournament will be shown live across BBC and ITV platforms.

How to live stream France v Ireland online

France v Ireland will be live streamed on ITVX for free.

Fans can tune in to watch all the action live and on the move via a range of device, including smartphones and tablets via the ITVX app.

