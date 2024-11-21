They've carried that form into the autumn, putting 50 points on Italy and stretching Six Nations champions Ireland to their limit in a 22-19 loss in Dublin.

France, meanwhile, sent a third-string squad littered with promising young talent to South America in the summer, with each nation picking up a win.

This time around, Los Pumas have to contend with Fabien Galthié's heavy hitters, with the likes of Antoine Dupont, Thomas Ramos and Gaël Fickou all in the squad this time.

France come in on the back of an epic win over the All Blacks last weekend, and finishing the autumn unbeaten will propel them to a strong Six Nations challenge.

When is France v Argentina?

France v Argentina will take place on Friday 22nd November 2024.

What time is France v Argentina kick-off?

France v Argentina will kick off at 8:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is France v Argentina on?

France v Argentina will be shown live on TNT Sports.

How to live stream France v Argentina online

France v Argentina key player to watch

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France)

The French flyer has forced his way into the squad, and the 21-year-old hit new heights of stardom with an incredible try against the All Blacks. Expect big things from this youngster. He has an elite ability to anticipate defensive openings, and if Argentina aren’t careful, he’ll carve them up.

France v Argentina prediction

France with their big names and on a roll are near undeniable, and while Argentina should push them, France’s battle-hardened stars should resist them and claim an unbeaten Autumn Nations Series.

Prediction: FRANCE WIN

