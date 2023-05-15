Glasgow Warriors reached the final once in 2015, while Toulon have four final appearances to their name between 2010 and 2022.

The EPCR Challenge Cup final is approaching with a first-time winning team guaranteed this weekend.

On all five occasions combined, Glasgow and Toulon have been defeated. That record changes this weekend.

Toulon won Pool A, while Glasgow claimed second place. The French side cruised through three knockout rounds with little trouble, dispatching Pool B runners-up Benetton 23-0 in the semi-finals.

Glasgow racked up 73 points against Dragons in their first knockout encounter before seeing off the Lions and, most impressively, Pool B winners Scalets in a confident 35-17 triumph to reach the final.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about when the EPCR Challenge Cup final will go ahead in 2023.

When is the EPCR Challenge Cup final 2023?

The EPCR Challenge Cup final will take place on Friday 19th May 2023.

This is the culmination of a tournament that started back in early December 2022.

EPCR Challenge Cup final kick-off time

Glasgow Warriors and Toulon will kick off at 8pm.

The primetime slot should draw in a big crowd on TV for fans unable to make it to the game.

How to watch the EPCR Challenge Cup final

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 7:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

