What channel is England v South Africa Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

England will be determined to end their Autumn Internationals campaign on a high with a hotly-anticipated clash against South Africa to come this weekend.

Eddie Jones’ men have looked comfortable in their two matches so far having destroyed Tonga 69-3 before recording a convincing 32-15 triumph over Australia.

England will be keen to make it two wins out of two against a pair of elite teams as they seek to make amends for a lacklustre 2021 Six Nations campaign.

South Africa won’t go down quietly though. The world champions have recorded wins over Wales and Scotland so far with few signs they’re slowing down.

The last time England faced South Africa was in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final where the latter team triumphed 32-12 in comfortable fashion.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v South Africa on TV and online.

When is England v South Africa on TV?

England v South Africa will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

England v South Africa will kick off at 3:15pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including Wales v Australia.

What TV channel is England v South Africa on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream England v South Africa online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 2:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

England v South Africa team news

England: TBC

South Africa: TBC

