What channel is Wales v Australia Autumn Internationals match on? Kick off time, TV and live stream

Wales face Australia in the last of their Autumn Internationals matches knowing they need to deliver a big performance in the face of adversity.

Alun Wyn Jones’ injury absence will not end any time soon, but the show must go on, and Wales need to cope without him.

Wayne Pivac’s men triumphed over Fiji to end a four-match winless streak against South Africa, New Zealand and two matches against Argentina.

Pivac is under pressure to deliver a winning formula without his talismanic captain who is likely to miss their 2022 Six Nations title defence.

Australia are coming in from back-to-back defeats against Scotland and England and will be determined to stem the bleeding.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Australia on TV and online.

When is Wales v Australia on TV?

Wales v Australia will take place on Saturday 20th November 2021.

What time is kick-off?

Wales v Australia will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are several Autumn Internationals rugby games taking place this week including England v South Africa.

What TV channel is Wales v Australia on?

The match won’t be broadcast live on any terrestrial TV channels. You can still watch full coverage of the game on Amazon Prime Video and stream it via your TV.

A host of smart TVs will come equipped with the Amazon Prime Video app, while you can also go via devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast.

How to live stream Wales v Australia online

Amazon Prime Video will show coverage of the game live from 4:30pm.

You can take advantage of their 30-day free trial which includes free next-day delivery on thousands of items across the Amazon store.

Wales v Australia team news

Wales: TBC

Australia: TBC

