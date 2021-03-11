England v France Six Nations 2021 match: Kick off time, TV channel, live stream and latest team news
Check out how to watch England v France live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
England’s Six Nations tournament could be about to take a turn from bad to worse as they go up against France in Round 4.
Eddie Jones’ men have endured a miserable campaign so far following defeats to Scotland and Wales.
Hopes of retaining the title are all-but blown but there is pride on the line, with a fifth-place finish seemingly unfathomable for a side that won last year’s tournament and Autumn Nations Cup.
France represent a huge threat for England as they triumphed in both of their matches so far against Italy and Ireland.
Their third round clash was postponed due to a COVID outbreak among the squad, but once rescheduled, it will be crucial if they are to mount a surge to win the trophy.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v France on TV and online.
When is England v France on TV?
England v France will take place on Saturday 13th March 2021. Check out our Six Nations fixtures guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
England v France will kick off at 4:45pm. There’s a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Scotland v Ireland.
What TV channel is England v France on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4:15pm. ITV have the rights to all England’s home matches.
How to live stream England v France online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to England v France on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
England v France team news
England: Malins; Watson, Slade, Farrell, May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Ewels, Wilson, Curry, B Vunipola.
Replacements: George, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Lawrence, Daly.
France: Dulin; Thomas, Vakatawa, Fickou, Penaud; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Marchand, Haouas; Taofifenua, Willemse; Cretin, Ollivon (capt), Alldritt.
Replacements: Chat, Gros, Aldegheri, Cazeaux, Woki, Jelonch, Serin, Ntamack.
England v France odds
England v France prediction
France have not tasted victory at Twickenham since 2005 but this is, of course, a year for ending barren spells, as Scotland can attest to.
Home advantage is a thing of the past in the COVID world, meaning this clash will boil down to the men squaring up on either side of the white lines.
Expect a fiery clash between a wounded England and a France side who know that a victory would put them on the rails to catching Wales in the Grand Slam hunt.
Our England v France prediction: France win
