To compound the misery, wing Anthony Watson has been ruled out of the World Cup because of a calf injury. Yet while those stories have dictated the headlines, there is another point from the England camp which should be highlighted.

Courtney Lawes will win his 100th cap this weekend and coach Steve Borthwick said of him: "It has been a privilege to watch his journey and witness him develop into a truly outstanding rugby player.

"Not only is Courtney an exceptional talent and an excellent professional, he is also a brilliant role model for young players every time he steps onto the field."

When is England v Fiji?

England v Fiji will take place on Saturday 26th August 2023.

The game takes place at Twickenham Stadium, London.

What time is kick-off?

England v Fiji will kick off at 3:15pm.

What TV channel is England v Fiji on?

England v Fiji will not be shown live on terrestrial TV, but fear not! Almost every major Rugby World Cup warm-up match will live streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

How to live stream England v Fiji online

England v Fiji will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video.

Every England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales match will be shown live online.

England squad – team news

Freddie Steward; Max Malins, Ollie Lawrence, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May; George Ford, Alex Mitchell; Ellis Genge, Theo Dan, Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, Ollie Chessum, Courtney Lawes (capt), Jack Willis, Ben Earl.

Replacements: Jack Walker, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, David Ribbans, Lewis Ludlam, Danny Care, Marcus Smith, Joe Marchant.

Fiji squad – team news

Ilaisa Droasese; Selesitino Ravutaumada, Waisea Nayacalevu (capt), Semi Radradra, Vinaya Habosi; Caleb Muntz, Frank Lomani; Eroni Mawi, Sam Matavesi, Luke Tagi, Isoa Nasilasila, Te Ahiwaru Cirikidveta, Albert Tuisue, Lekima Tagitagivalu, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Koroiduadua, Samu Tawake, Temo Mayanavanua, Vilive Miramira, Simione Kuruvoli, Teti Tela, Kalaveti Ravouvou.

Rugby World Cup warm-up matches this week

Week 5

Friday 25th August 2023

New Zealand v South Africa (7:30pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 26th August 2023

England v Fiji (3:15pm) Amazon Prime Video

Italy v Japan (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Scotland v Georgia (5:30pm) Amazon Prime Video

Ireland v Samoa (7:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

Sunday 27th August 2023

France v Australia (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video

