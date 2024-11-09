Three straight fixtures against the All Blacks has yielded a run of three defeats for England, and they will be hoping to snap that streak against the Wallabies, who have suffered three straight losses themselves.

England have won 10 of their last 11 matches against the Wallabies, with the first Test of the 2022 summer tour Down Under being the only defeat in that bunch.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch England v Australia on TV and online.

When is England v Australia?

England v Australia will take place on Saturday 9th November 2024.

What time is England v Australia kick-off?

England v Australia will kick off at 3:10pm.

Check out the Autumn Internationals TV schedule with our comprehensive guide.

What TV channel is England v Australia on?

England v Australia will be shown live on TNT Sports.

There are multiple ways to get TNT Sports. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add TNT Sports to your existing contract from just £18 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all TNT Sports and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass.

You can also access TNT Sports via discovery+ and stream directly to your smart TV.

How to live stream England v Australia online

You can watch the match on TNT Sports via discovery+ Premium monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets via the discovery+ app.

discovery+ is the new streaming home of TNT Sports, showing events including live Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Premiership Rugby, UFC, Boxing and MotoGP. Learn more here: discoveryplus.com

England v Australia key player to watch

Joseph Sua'ali'i (Australia)

While not a player likely to have a game-defining impact, the eyes of both rugby codes will certainly be on this 21-year-old Australian, who made a high-profile switch from league to union this year in a deal worth around £4 million.

With a 6ft 5" frame and impressive speed and aerial skills, he could make his debut at Twickenham and show everyone why Rugby Australia went all in on him.

England v Australia prediction

The Wallabies have dropped to ninth in the World Rugby rankings, and while there is still optimism under Schmidt, they are not quite on the right track yet.

They were thrashed 67-27 by Argentina despite showing signs of improvement in the following matches against the All Blacks.

But Borthwick’s side is more complete and stable currently, and anything other than an England win will be hugely disappointing.

Prediction: ENGLAND WIN

You can tune in for every Autumn Internationals match live on TNT Sports and discovery+ in from 2nd to 30th November 2024.

