St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have picked up 10 and eight titles respectively, and are both expected to challenge hard for glory again this time around.

The London Broncos return to Super League after their promotion via the Championship Grand Final.

Fans across the nation – and beyond – will be ready for another dose of elite rugby league action, and there's extensive coverage coming throughout the season.

More like this

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Super League 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.

Super League 2024 on TV

You can watch Super League 2024 live on Sky Sports Arena and Action throughout the season, or online via the SkyGo app.

It will also be made available on free-to-air TV, with BBC securing the rights to show matches throughout the campaign.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Arena or Action for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the competition through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Super League 2024 TV schedule

All UK times. Subject to change.

Round 1

Thursday 15th February

Hull FC v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

Friday 16th February

Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

St Helens v London Broncos (8pm) Sky Sports Mix

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 17th February

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (5:30pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

Round 2

Thursday 22nd February

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event

Friday 23rd February

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Action

Saturday 24th February

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (3pm) Sky Sports Action

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action

Sunday 25th February

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (3pm) Sky Sports Action

Round 3

Friday 1st March

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports Action

St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm) Sky Sports Arena

Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (8pm) Sky Sports Mix

Saturday 2nd March

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (3pm) Sky Sports Arena

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (5:30pm) Sky Sports Arena

Sunday 3rd March

Hull FC v London Broncos (3pm) Sky Sports Arena

TV details to be updated.

Round 4

Thursday 7th March

Hull KR v Warrington Wolves

Friday 8th March

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos

Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday 9th March

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

London Broncos v Wigan Warriors

Round 5

Thursday 14th March

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Friday 15th March

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens

Saturday 16th March

Hull FC v Leigh Leopards

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR

Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers

Sunday 17th March

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

Round 6 (Rivals round)

Thursday 28th March

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos

Friday 29th March

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Hull KR v Hull FC

Saturday 30th March

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons

Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards

Sunday 31st March

London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants

Round 7

Thursday 4th April

Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors

Friday 5th April

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves

Hull KR v London Broncos

Saturday 6th April

Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants

Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Round 8

Friday 19th April

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

St Helens v Hull FC

Saturday 20th April

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards

Sunday 21st April

London Broncos v Salford Red Devils

Round 9

Thursday 25th April

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

Friday 26th April

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Castleford Tigers v London Broncos

Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons

Saturday 27th April

Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves

Sunday 28th April

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Round 10

Thursday 2nd May

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons

Friday 3rd May

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

Warrington Wolves v Hull FC

Saturday 4th May

Hull KR v St Helens

Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers

Round 11

Thursday 9th May

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Friday 10th May

Castleford Tigers v St Helens

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Saturday 11th May

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos

Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

Sunday 12th May

London Broncos v Hull FC

Round 12

Friday 24th May

Castleford Tigers v Hull FC

Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos

Saturday 25th May

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors

Sunday 26th May

London Broncos v Hull KR

Round 13

Friday 31st May

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

St Helens v Catalans Dragons

Saturday 1st June

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards

Sunday 2nd June

Salford Red Devils v London Broncos

Round 14

Friday 14th June

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday 15th June

Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards

Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 16th June

London Broncos v St Helens

Round 15

Thursday 20th June

Castleford Tigers v Hull KR

Friday 21st June

Wigan Warriors v London Broncos

Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards

Saturday 22nd June

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

Sunday 23rd June

Salford Red Devils v St Helens

Round 16

Friday 5th July

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

Hull KR v Catalans Dragons

Saturday 6th July

Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos

Sunday 7th July

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC

Round 17

Friday 12th July

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

London Broncos v Castleford Tigers

Saturday 13th July

Hull FC v Hull KR

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants

Round 18

Friday 19th July

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils

St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Leigh Leopards v London Broncos

Saturday 20th July

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR

Round 19

Friday 26th July

Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

Hull KR v London Broncos

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

Saturday 27th July

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

Round 20

Friday 2nd August

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants

Saturday 3rd August

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR

Hull FC v St Helens

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 4th August

London Broncos v Catalans Dragons

Round 21

Friday 9th August

Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

Saturday 10th August

St Helens v Salford Red Devils

Sunday 11th August

London Broncos v Warrington Wolves

Round 22 (Magic weekend)

Saturday 17th August

Hull FC v London Broncos

Wigan Warriors v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday 18th August

Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Round 23

Friday 23rd August

Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves

St Helens v Hull KR

Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons

Saturday 24th August

Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants

Sunday 25th August

London Broncos v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Round 24

Friday 30th August

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves

Saturday 31st August

Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

Sunday 1st September

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens

London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos

Round 25

Friday 6th September

Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR

Warrington Wolves v St Helens

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

Saturday 7th September

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons

Sunday 8th September

Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos

Round 26

Friday 13th September

Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos

St Helens v Castleford Tigers

Leigh Leopards v Hull KR

Saturday 14th September

Catalans Dragons v London Broncos

Hull FC v Salford Red Devils

Sunday 15th September

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves

Round 27

Friday 20th September

Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils

Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos

Leigh Leopards v St Helens

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos

Elimination play-offs

26th-29th September

E1: 3rd v 6th

E2: 4th v 5th

Play-off semi-finals

3rd-6th October

SF1: 1st v lowest-placed eliminator winner

SF2: 2nd v highest-placed eliminator winner

Grand Final

Saturday 12th October

Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2

If you're looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.