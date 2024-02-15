Super League XXIX 2024 on TV: BBC and Sky schedule, TV and live stream
Check out the full Super League 2024 TV schedule including kick-off times, channel details and more.
Super League XXIX has arrived, with rugby league's centrepiece competition ready to provide plenty of drama in 2024.
Defending champions Wigan Warriors return to defend their crown. They have scooped six titles since 1998, and will be determined to add a seventh to their cabinet as they chase down the two most successful teams.
St Helens and Leeds Rhinos have picked up 10 and eight titles respectively, and are both expected to challenge hard for glory again this time around.
The London Broncos return to Super League after their promotion via the Championship Grand Final.
Fans across the nation – and beyond – will be ready for another dose of elite rugby league action, and there's extensive coverage coming throughout the season.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Super League 2024 TV schedule, channel details and live stream information.
Super League 2024 on TV
You can watch Super League 2024 live on Sky Sports Arena and Action throughout the season, or online via the SkyGo app.
It will also be made available on free-to-air TV, with BBC securing the rights to show matches throughout the campaign.
Super League 2024 TV schedule
All UK times. Subject to change.
Round 1
Thursday 15th February
Hull FC v Hull KR (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event
Friday 16th February
Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event
St Helens v London Broncos (8pm) Sky Sports Mix
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports Mix
Saturday 17th February
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors (5:30pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event / BBC Two / BBC iPlayer
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves (5:30pm) Sky Sports Arena
Round 2
Thursday 22nd February
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos (8pm) Sky Sports Arena / Main Event
Friday 23rd February
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC (8pm) Sky Sports Action
Saturday 24th February
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (3pm) Sky Sports Action
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens (5:30pm) Sky Sports Action
Sunday 25th February
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers (3pm) Sky Sports Action
Round 3
Friday 1st March
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants (8pm) Sky Sports Action
St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm) Sky Sports Arena
Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (8pm) Sky Sports Mix
Saturday 2nd March
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (3pm) Sky Sports Arena
Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (5:30pm) Sky Sports Arena
Sunday 3rd March
Hull FC v London Broncos (3pm) Sky Sports Arena
TV details to be updated.
Round 4
Thursday 7th March
Hull KR v Warrington Wolves
Friday 8th March
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos
Castleford Tigers v Huddersfield Giants
Saturday 9th March
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
London Broncos v Wigan Warriors
Round 5
Thursday 14th March
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
Friday 15th March
Leeds Rhinos v St Helens
Saturday 16th March
Hull FC v Leigh Leopards
Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR
Catalans Dragons v Castleford Tigers
Sunday 17th March
London Broncos v Warrington Wolves
Round 6 (Rivals round)
Thursday 28th March
Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos
Friday 29th March
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
Hull KR v Hull FC
Saturday 30th March
Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons
Salford Red Devils v Leigh Leopards
Sunday 31st March
London Broncos v Huddersfield Giants
Round 7
Thursday 4th April
Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors
Friday 5th April
Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves
Hull KR v London Broncos
Saturday 6th April
Hull FC v Huddersfield Giants
Catalans Dragons v St Helens
Round 8
Friday 19th April
Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers
Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
St Helens v Hull FC
Saturday 20th April
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
Warrington Wolves v Leigh Leopards
Sunday 21st April
London Broncos v Salford Red Devils
Round 9
Thursday 25th April
St Helens v Huddersfield Giants
Friday 26th April
Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
Castleford Tigers v London Broncos
Leigh Leopards v Catalans Dragons
Saturday 27th April
Salford Red Devils v Warrington Wolves
Sunday 28th April
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
Round 10
Thursday 2nd May
Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons
Friday 3rd May
Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
Warrington Wolves v Hull FC
Saturday 4th May
Hull KR v St Helens
Leigh Leopards v Castleford Tigers
Round 11
Thursday 9th May
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
Friday 10th May
Castleford Tigers v St Helens
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
Saturday 11th May
Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos
Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors
Sunday 12th May
London Broncos v Hull FC
Round 12
Friday 24th May
Castleford Tigers v Hull FC
Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards
St Helens v Leeds Rhinos
Saturday 25th May
Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves
Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors
Sunday 26th May
London Broncos v Hull KR
Round 13
Friday 31st May
Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers
Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC
St Helens v Catalans Dragons
Saturday 1st June
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
Hull KR v Leigh Leopards
Sunday 2nd June
Salford Red Devils v London Broncos
Round 14
Friday 14th June
Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors
Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils
Hull KR v Huddersfield Giants
Saturday 15th June
Catalans Dragons v Leigh Leopards
Hull FC v Leeds Rhinos
Sunday 16th June
London Broncos v St Helens
Round 15
Thursday 20th June
Castleford Tigers v Hull KR
Friday 21st June
Wigan Warriors v London Broncos
Leeds Rhinos v Leigh Leopards
Saturday 22nd June
Hull FC v Warrington Wolves
Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants
Sunday 23rd June
Salford Red Devils v St Helens
Round 16
Friday 5th July
Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
Hull KR v Catalans Dragons
Saturday 6th July
Leeds Rhinos v London Broncos
Sunday 7th July
Salford Red Devils v Hull FC
Round 17
Friday 12th July
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
London Broncos v Castleford Tigers
Saturday 13th July
Hull FC v Hull KR
Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils
Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants
Round 18
Friday 19th July
Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons
Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils
St Helens v Warrington Wolves
Leigh Leopards v London Broncos
Saturday 20th July
Hull FC v Wigan Warriors
Leeds Rhinos v Hull KR
Round 19
Friday 26th July
Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves
Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos
Hull KR v London Broncos
Leigh Leopards v St Helens
Saturday 27th July
Catalans Dragons v Hull FC
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
Round 20
Friday 2nd August
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants
Saturday 3rd August
Warrington Wolves v Hull KR
Hull FC v St Helens
Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos
Sunday 4th August
London Broncos v Catalans Dragons
Round 21
Friday 9th August
Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors
Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons
Hull KR v Castleford Tigers
Leigh Leopards v Hull FC
Saturday 10th August
St Helens v Salford Red Devils
Sunday 11th August
London Broncos v Warrington Wolves
Round 22 (Magic weekend)
Saturday 17th August
Hull FC v London Broncos
Wigan Warriors v St Helens
Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos
Sunday 18th August
Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
Round 23
Friday 23rd August
Castleford Tigers v Warrington Wolves
St Helens v Hull KR
Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons
Saturday 24th August
Salford Red Devils v Huddersfield Giants
Sunday 25th August
London Broncos v Leigh Leopards
Wigan Warriors v Hull FC
Round 24
Friday 30th August
Hull KR v Salford Red Devils
Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves
Saturday 31st August
Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors
Hull FC v Castleford Tigers
Sunday 1st September
Huddersfield Giants v St Helens
London Broncos v Leeds Rhinos
Round 25
Friday 6th September
Castleford Tigers v Leigh Leopards
Wigan Warriors v Hull KR
Warrington Wolves v St Helens
Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
Saturday 7th September
Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons
Sunday 8th September
Huddersfield Giants v London Broncos
Round 26
Friday 13th September
Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos
St Helens v Castleford Tigers
Leigh Leopards v Hull KR
Saturday 14th September
Catalans Dragons v London Broncos
Hull FC v Salford Red Devils
Sunday 15th September
Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves
Round 27
Friday 20th September
Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils
Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers
Hull FC v Catalans Dragons
Hull KR v Leeds Rhinos
Leigh Leopards v St Helens
Warrington Wolves v London Broncos
Elimination play-offs
26th-29th September
E1: 3rd v 6th
E2: 4th v 5th
Play-off semi-finals
3rd-6th October
SF1: 1st v lowest-placed eliminator winner
SF2: 2nd v highest-placed eliminator winner
Grand Final
Saturday 12th October
Winner of SF1 v Winner of SF2
