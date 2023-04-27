Back-to-back matches will be staged inside the same stadium, allowing fans a chance to soak up some of the best of both men's and women's rugby league.

England's Men and Women rugby league teams return to action for a double-header showdown with France this weekend.

The England Men's team was shockingly dispatched from the Rugby League World Cup by Samoa in the semi-finals last year, while France were eliminated in the group stage.

England Women were also dumped out of their tournament at the semi-final stage by New Zealand and will be keen to put on a show for fans in Warrington.

When is England v France rugby league double-header?

England v France will take place on Saturday 29th April 2023.

The game takes place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in Warrington.

What time is kick-off?

The England v France double-header will begin at 2pm with the women's game first, followed by the men.

England v France women (2pm)

England v France men (4:30pm)

What TV channel is England v France?

Both matches will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £25 per month.

How to live stream England v France online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the matches via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

You can watch the games with a NOW Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

England v France odds

In working partnership with RadioTimes.com, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for the men's match:

Men: England (1/100) France (16/1)*

