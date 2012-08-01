Today’s men’s eight final could be the most exciting race of the whole Games. If it had been a day later it would have been 20 years exactly since the Searle brothers, with me on board as cox, won gold in the coxed pairs at Barcelona. Greg Searle came out of retirement two years ago and goes today in the men’s eight. He is 40, bless him, but as fit and good now as he was 20 years ago.

He’s not bad-looking, either — look at a photo of him then (main picture) compared with now (top left) and there’s little difference 20 years on, and his rowing’s probably better. I hate him!