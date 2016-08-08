Andy Murray had a bittersweet day in the tennis

He beat Serbia's Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-2 in the men's singles, but crashed out of the doubles with brother Jamie in Round 1.

Williams sisters Venus and Serena's Olympic doubles dreams ended in Round 1

They lost their first ever Olympics doubles match to Czech duo Barbora Strycova and Lucie Safarova, who beat the Williams sisters 6-3, 6-4.

And Novak Djokavic was knocked out too

He left the court in tears after being beaten by Argentina's Juan Martin Del Potro, who won 7-6 (7-4) 7-6 (7-2).

More like this

There was an incredibly nasty crash in the women's road race

Annemiek van Vleuten was leading with 10k to go when she was involved in a VERY nasty crash that left viewers shaken up. She later tweeted from hospital (with three fractures in her spine and a concussion) to let everyone know she was otherwise OK.

The crash angered cycling legend Chris Boardman, who said he believed the course had not been safe enough for the event to go ahead.

Van Vleuten's teammate Anna van der Breggen took gold, as the pack pipped American Mara Abbott to the post at the very last minute. Lizzie Armistead, who had been plagued with comments about missed drugs tests, came fifth.

Team GB's women made it into the Rubgy 7s semi-finals

They beat Fiji 26-7 to sail through to the next round.

Joshua Buatsi boxed his way to the top 16

The country fell in love with fencing as Richard Kruse finished in fourth place

Michael Phelps claimed his 19th Olympic swimming gold for the USA

The Olympic veteran swam his last 4x100m freestyle relay – and ended his run in style.

And Kosovo's Majlinda Kelmendi nabbed the country's first EVER Olympic gold

Advertisement

The athlete was understandably emotional as she took top honours in the women's 52kg judo.