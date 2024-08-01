Whether you’re heading on a 10K run, playing a netball match or walking to work, it's important you have a decent, and balanced, breakfast.

Luckily, Protein Works can help you out with that, with their premium breakfast options which offer a range of tasty, simple and balanced breakfasts.

Whatever your lifestyle and goals – not to mention tastes – Protein Works has a great selection on offer, from easy pancake mixes to overnight oats, alongside their ever-expanding range of shakes and powders.

More like this

Below, we’ve gone into detail about the key benefits of protein and how best to incorporate it into your diet, while also presenting you with some of Protein Works's tastiest breakfast options.

So without further ado, here’s our top tips to getting your sporty summer going with the right breakfast.

Shop the Protein Works breakfast range

Get 20% off the breakfast range at Protein Works It's never been easier to add extra protein to your breakfast thanks to the wide range of protein-packed products at Protein Works. Now you get your hands on them for even cheaper too. Simply use the code RTBF20 on the Protein Works website to get an additional 20% off the breakfast range products of your choice. Levelling up your breakfasts has never been simpler. Get 20% off the Protein Works breakfast range

Jump to:

What does protein do?

Protein Works

Protein is a key nutrient, also known as a macronutrient, which we eat to provide the body with the energy it needs. Protein is responsible for multiple functions in your body, including building tissue, cells and muscle as well as making hormones and antibodies which are used in your immune system.

Made up of building blocks called amino acids, protein is essential for growth and repairing damaged cells. Because of this, protein is typically associated with athletes and bodybuilders as their muscles and tendons are constantly in need of repair. However it's needed by everyone and whether you work out or not you may need more protein than you think.

Protein is also key to weight loss as it could help you feel fuller for longer, leading to a lower calorie intake while also increasing muscle mass.

Shop the Protein Works breakfast range

How does a balanced breakfast help set up your day?

The right breakfast can make a real difference to your day. If it’s balanced and high in protein, it’s likely to give you long-term satisfaction by keeping you fuller for longer.

Plus compared to carbohydrate-heavy meals – which tend to give you a brief rush of energy followed by an intense drop-off – it’s also more likely to keep you sustained and sugar-crash free throughout the morning.

If you want to learn more about this, Protein Works have conducted thorough research into how your breakfast can impact your productivity.

What could a balanced breakfast look like?

Protein Works

If you’re after a balanced breakfast, you might want to consider incorporating something from each of the main food groups: fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins and dairy.

In particular, the best breakfasts for increasing satiety tend to be high in protein and low in sugar.

Practically, this could look like anything from swapping your toast topping from jam to peanut butter, or simply adding eggs to your plate, or choosing a high-protein cereal like porridge over some of the more sugary choices like Corn Flakes.

Whatever you decide, it doesn’t have to be a big faff, as there are always simple and tasty options at your disposal.

Shop the Protein Works breakfast range

How to add more protein to your breakfast

If you want to add more protein to your breakfast, there are a ton of different ingredients you could incorporate – from meats and eggs, to more continental options like Greek yoghurt, oats and chia seeds.

If you need a bit of help, Protein Works has a full list of 21 high protein breakfast ideas that sort your protein fix while still managing to be a tasty treat, like a breakfast burrito filled with beans, sausage and eggs, a smoked-salmon bagel, or a simple serving of peanut butter and banana on toast.

However if you are busy in the mornings or want a quicker option, you can simply add a protein shake to your morning routine, or grab one of Protein Work's premium breakfast options. This range is designed to be a simple and tasty way of getting that balanced breakfast, no matter what your lifestyle, goals or timetable looks like.

And good news; you can get your hands on the Protein Works breakfast range products with a 20% discount. Simply use the code RTBF20 on the website to start or continue your protein journey.

Among their range of options are:

Overnight Oats

Protein Works

Ready in just 20 seconds, and with 16g of protein, Protein Works's Overnight Oats remove the hassle of evening prep without compromising on nutritional benefit – or tastiness!

Buy Overnight Oats at Protein Works

Ultimate Diet Breakfast Shake

Protein Works

This nutrient-dense shake is specifically designed to assist with weight loss by keeping you fuller for longer, with under 250 calories plus 24g of protein.

Buy Ultimate Diet Breakfast Shake at Protein Works

Superfood Breakfast Bowl

Protein Works

Superfood Breakfast Bowl was voted Best Protein Cereal at the Men's Fitness Nutrition Awards 2024. It provides a nutrient-dense meal with a tonne of wholesome ingredients, including a mixture of slow release carbohydrates, high protein, and healthy fibre which can help provide a balanced and energising start to your day.

Buy Superfood Breakfast Bowl at Protein Works

Loaded Protein Pancakes

Protein Works

If you love pancakes, then you'll definitely want to try this protein-packed alternative, containing over 20g of protein and less than 3g of fat per serving. Or you can but the Protein Works Pancake Mix and make them yourself.

Buy Loaded Protein Pancakes at Protein Works

Buy Protein Pancake Mix at Protein Works

Protein Porridge 360

Protein Works

Protein Porridge 360 contains up to 21g of fast and slow acting proteins – casein and whey – low GI oats, over 5g of fibre, and at less than 300 calories and less than 4g sugar per serving. It's available in a variety of great tasting flavours, too.

Buy Protein Porridge 360 at Protein Works

Vegan Protein Porridge 360

Protein Works

Meanwhile, the Vegan Protein Porridge 360 is just as good with you. Packed with nutrients and fibre to support a healthy, balanced diet, it contains a blend of oats and protein-rich ingredients designed to keep you full until lunchtime. And, of course, it's 100% plant-based.

Buy Vegan Protein Porridge 360 at Protein Works

Advertisement

For more sporting inspiration, here's the best golf gift experiences and best F1 experience days.