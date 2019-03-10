Robertson is competing in his first Players Championship final since 2013 after beating Judd Trump.

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan demolished Mark Allen in a 6-0 whitewash to set up the clash with Robertson in the showpiece match.

Fans across the nation will have been keen to eye up the contenders ahead of the 2019 World Snooker Championship which starts in April.

RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about the Players Championship including the schedule, results and how to watch the drama unfold.

How to watch Players Championship snooker on TV and online

You can watch the Players Championship snooker action live on ITV4 each day.

Afternoon sessions are broadcast from 12:45pm while evening sessions are shown from 6:45pm.

Fans can watch on TV or live stream the matches via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.

Players Championship snooker schedule

Final

Sunday afternoon (best of 19) ITV4 from 12:45pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson (first session)

Sunday evening (best of 19) ITV4 from 6:45pm

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson (second session)

Players Championship snooker results

First round

Mark Allen 6-2 Stephen Maguire

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 Barry Hawkins

Neil Robertson 6-3 Joe Perry

Mark Williams 6-2 Ali Carter

Kyren Wilson 4-6 Jack Lisowski

Judd Trump 6-0 Jimmy Robertson

David Gilbert 4-6 Stuart Bingham

Mark Selby 4-6 John Higgins

Second round

Jack Lisowski 5-6 Judd Trump

Neil Robertson 6-5 Mark Williams

Mark Allen 6-4 Stuart Bingham

Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 John Higgins

Semi-finals

Judd Trump 4-6 Neil Robertson

Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-0 Mark Allen