Players Championship snooker schedule: How to watch the final on TV and online – Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson
Players Championship snooker is underway in Preston with the competition heating up in the final few match-ups
Players Championship snooker has gripped fans all week as some of the game’s finest players battle for the title.
Ronnie O’Sullivan and Neil Robertson have booked their places in the final of the competition and will go head to head on Sunday.
Robertson is competing in his first Players Championship final since 2013 after beating Judd Trump.
Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan demolished Mark Allen in a 6-0 whitewash to set up the clash with Robertson in the showpiece match.
Fans across the nation will have been keen to eye up the contenders ahead of the 2019 World Snooker Championship which starts in April.
More like this
RadioTimes has rounded up everything you need to know about the Players Championship including the schedule, results and how to watch the drama unfold.
How to watch Players Championship snooker on TV and online
You can watch the Players Championship snooker action live on ITV4 each day.
Afternoon sessions are broadcast from 12:45pm while evening sessions are shown from 6:45pm.
Fans can watch on TV or live stream the matches via the ITV Hub on a range of devices including smartphones and tablets.
- For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best deals this year, take a look at our Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021 guides.
Players Championship snooker schedule
Final
Sunday afternoon (best of 19) ITV4 from 12:45pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson (first session)
Sunday evening (best of 19) ITV4 from 6:45pm
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Neil Robertson (second session)
Players Championship snooker results
First round
Mark Allen 6-2 Stephen Maguire
Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 Barry Hawkins
Neil Robertson 6-3 Joe Perry
Mark Williams 6-2 Ali Carter
Kyren Wilson 4-6 Jack Lisowski
Judd Trump 6-0 Jimmy Robertson
David Gilbert 4-6 Stuart Bingham
Mark Selby 4-6 John Higgins
Second round
Jack Lisowski 5-6 Judd Trump
Neil Robertson 6-5 Mark Williams
Mark Allen 6-4 Stuart Bingham
Ronnie O'Sullivan 6-4 John Higgins
Semi-finals
Judd Trump 4-6 Neil Robertson
Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-0 Mark Allen