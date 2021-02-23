Players Championship snooker 2021 – Full TV schedule, draw, prize money
Check out all the details for the Players Championship snooker tournament including TV schedule.
Published:
The Players Championship 2021 is underway with a host of the biggest names in snooker battling it out for the title.
Judd Trump is the reigning champion but is already out of the running after falling at the first hurdle against Stuart Bingham in a thrilling 6-5 loss in the Last 16.
Kyren Wilson didn’t have quite the same trouble as he breezed beyond Ryan Day in his opening encounter.
Fans will be excited to see how the rest of the pack respond to Trump’s exit, with No.4 seed Ronnie O’Sullivan in action on Tuesday evening.
The Rocket will face Ding Junhui, whom he defeated at the World Snooker Championship in 2020, and that match-up promises to be an entertaining encounter given the tight nature of their last meeting.
Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2021 Players Championship including TV and live stream details and the full schedule.
When is the Players Championship 2021?
The Players Championship runs between Monday 22nd February and Sunday 28th February.
It will be held during its usual week, the same as 2020, without disruption, as snooker has grappled with lockdown restrictions.
How to watch Players Championship 2021 on TV
Fans can tune in to watch the tournament for free on ITV4.
Coverage begins at 12:45pm and 6:45pm each day of the tournament on the free-to-air channel.
Live stream Players Championship 2021 online
You can also live stream the tournament via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Players Championship 2021 schedule
Tuesday 23rd February
Afternoon session (1pm)
Jack Lisowski v Martin Gould
Neil Robertson v Lu Ning
Evening session (7pm)
Jordan Brown v John Higgins
Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui
Wednesday 24th February
Afternoon session (1pm)
Mark Selby v Mark Williams
Zhou Yuelong v Barry Hawkins
More matches TBC
Players Championship 2021 scores
Monday 22nd February
Evening session (7pm)
Judd Trump 5-6 Stuart Bingham
Kyren Wilson 6-1 Ryan Day
Players Championship 2021 prize money
Players are in line for a decent windfall should they progress through the rounds at the Players Championship in 2021:
Winner: £125,000
Runner-up: £50,000
Semi-final: £30,000
Quarter-final: £15,000
Last 16: £10,000
Highest break: £10,000
TOTAL: £385,000
If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. For more news head over to our Sport hub for the latest previews and updates.