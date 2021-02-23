Players Championship snooker 2021 – Full TV schedule, draw, prize money

The Players Championship 2021 is underway with a host of the biggest names in snooker battling it out for the title.

Judd Trump is the reigning champion but is already out of the running after falling at the first hurdle against Stuart Bingham in a thrilling 6-5 loss in the Last 16.

Kyren Wilson didn’t have quite the same trouble as he breezed beyond Ryan Day in his opening encounter.

Fans will be excited to see how the rest of the pack respond to Trump’s exit, with No.4 seed Ronnie O’Sullivan in action on Tuesday evening.

The Rocket will face Ding Junhui, whom he defeated at the World Snooker Championship in 2020, and that match-up promises to be an entertaining encounter given the tight nature of their last meeting.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the 2021 Players Championship including TV and live stream details and the full schedule.

When is the Players Championship 2021?

The Players Championship runs between Monday 22nd February and Sunday 28th February.

It will be held during its usual week, the same as 2020, without disruption, as snooker has grappled with lockdown restrictions.

How to watch Players Championship 2021 on TV

Fans can tune in to watch the tournament for free on ITV4.

Coverage begins at 12:45pm and 6:45pm each day of the tournament on the free-to-air channel.

Live stream Players Championship 2021 online

You can also live stream the tournament via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Players Championship 2021 schedule

Tuesday 23rd February

Afternoon session (1pm)

Jack Lisowski v Martin Gould

Neil Robertson v Lu Ning

Evening session (7pm)

Jordan Brown v John Higgins

Ronnie O’Sullivan v Ding Junhui

Wednesday 24th February

Afternoon session (1pm)

Mark Selby v Mark Williams

Zhou Yuelong v Barry Hawkins

More matches TBC

Players Championship 2021 scores

Monday 22nd February

Evening session (7pm)

Judd Trump 5-6 Stuart Bingham

Kyren Wilson 6-1 Ryan Day

Players Championship 2021 prize money

Players are in line for a decent windfall should they progress through the rounds at the Players Championship in 2021:

Winner: £125,000

Runner-up: £50,000

Semi-final: £30,000

Quarter-final: £15,000

Last 16: £10,000

Highest break: £10,000

TOTAL: £385,000

