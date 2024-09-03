There's a staggering total of 549 gold medals to be won across the course of the Games, with massive contests littered throughout the remainder of the calendar.

Channel 4 boasts extensive live coverage of the Games with every minute showcased across its main TV channel and YouTube.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule of today's Paralympic Games events live on TV, plus extra events live on Channel 4's YouTube platform.

Check out our Paralympics 2024 TV guide, including where to watch the action, exclusive interviews, and a day-by-day TV planner.

Paralympics on today – Tuesday 3rd September

Channel 4

8:00am – Paralympics Breakfast

Billy Monger and Vick Hope kick off live coverage of Day 6 of the Games. On the first morning of the equestrian at the Palace of Versailles, ParalympicsGB's Natasha Baker will be riding for gold in the dressage.

11:00am – Paralympics 2024

JJ Chalmers presents further coverage, including wheelchair tennis at Roland-Garros, where Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid are seeking glory in the men’s doubles competition.

1:00pm – Paralympics 2024

JJ Chalmers presents further coverage of the wheelchair tennis as a number of disciplines reach the latter stages.

3:00pm – Paralympics 2024

Clare Balding and Rose Ayling-Ellis present coverage of the wheelchair basketball quarter-finals at Bercy Arena, boccia at the South Paris Arena, and wheelchair fencing in the sabre category from the Grand Palais.

6:30pm – Paralympics 2024

Ade Adepitan is joined by Clare Balding, with Ed Jackson reporting live from the Stade de France athletics track, where tonight Nathan Maguire could secure ParalympicsGB a medal in the men’s T54 1500m final. Meanwhile, Ellie Challis is expected to be involved in the women’s S3 100m freestyle final in the pool at Paris La Défense Arena.

8:30pm – Paralympics 2024

Ade Adepitan and Clare Balding present the concluding live coverage on Day 6, with Ed Jackson reporting from the athletics. The last event of the evening at the Stade de France is the women’s T37 400m final.

YouTube

7:55am – 7:00pm – Archery (women's individual recurve open final)

7:55am – 6:05pm – Equestrian (dressage individual Grand Prix tests)

7:50am – 8:05pm – Goalball

12:35pm – 4:35pm – Shooting

8:25am – 8:35pm – Swimming

Including:

4:30pm – Men’s 100m backstroke S7 and S9

6:28pm – Women’s 100m freestyle S3

Including:

9:05am – Women’s javelin F56

9:08am – Men’s 1500m T11 and T13

10:54am – Men’s 400m T36

6:08pm – Women’s 400m T20

6:50pm – Women’s 200m T64

7:20pm – Men’s 400m T20

9:25am – 8:45pm – Boccia

10:20am – 9:35pm – Blind Football

10:50am – 8:35pm – Sitting Volleyball

10:55am – 6:05pm – Wheelchair Tennis

11:55am – 10:15pm – Wheelchair Fencing

Including:

7:50pm – Men’s and women’s category B and A gold-medal matches

