Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts

Some more positive codes include 'Q', meaning the athlete has qualified from the heat to advance to the next round of the competition; 'SB', meaning the result is the athlete’s season best performance; 'OR', meaning the athlete has set a new Olympic Games record; and, of course, 'WR' when there is a world record broken.

But what about those pesky other two that nobody wants to see?

RadioTimes.com explains what DNS and DNF mean at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

More like this

Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.

Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators

What does DNS mean at the Olympics?

DNS stands for "did not start", and is the acronym used at the Olympics when an athlete is scheduled to compete in an event but withdraws before it starts and therefore does not compete.

Perhaps most commonly seen in the popular track and field events which feature heavily in television coverage of the Games, DNS is also used for the same reason at other sporting events, such as the World Athletics Championships.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, athletes who tested positive for Covid-19 and had to miss the event they were entered in were commonly listed as DNS, although this varied slightly on a sport-by-sport basis.

One high-profile example of a DNS at the last Olympics came in the qualifying heats of the men’s 1,500m track event, when American and then-NCAA record holder Yared Nuguse pulled out at the last minute due to a muscle strain in his quadricep.

What does DNF mean at the Olympics?

DNF stands for "did not finish", and is the acronym used at the Olympics when an athlete starts an event and fails to complete it.

This is classed differently to a disqualification, where more often athletes finish the event but are deemed by judges or officials to have broken the rules somewhere along the line.

DNFs could happen for more than one reason, but are perhaps most commonly associated with an athlete pulling up injured and therefore being unable to continue in the event in which they have already started competing.

Uganda’s 2012 Olympic gold medallist marathon runner Stephen Kiprotich was a high-profile example of an athlete suffering a DNF at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, having dropped out before the halfway point of that marathon race.

DNFs have also happened to top athletes at recent Winter Olympic Games, such as American skier Mikaela Shiffrin: at Beijing 2022, the two-time Olympic champion missed a gate in the slalom event twice in a row, meaning she registered a DNF.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.