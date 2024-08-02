This year's Olympic surfing events have been taking place in Tahiti, and just one day remains to see which country takes home the gold.

This event has set a new record for the furthest distance between an Olympics event and the Games' host city.

With the semi-finals and finals just a day away, RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to surfing at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is surfing at the Olympics 2024?

Surfing at the Olympics kicked off on Saturday 27th July and will run until Saturday 3rd August.

Olympics 2024 surfing on TV

You can tune in to watch every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans have undoubtedly been spoilt for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 surfing schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 27th July

  • Men's round 1 (6pm)
  • Women's round 1 (10:38pm)

Sunday 28th July

  • Women's round 2 (6pm)
  • Men's round 2 (10:48pm)

Monday 29th July

  • Men's round 3 (6pm)

Thursday 1st August

  • Women's round 3 (6pm)
  • Men's quarter-finals (10:48pm)

Friday 2nd August

  • Women's quarter-finals (1:12am)

Saturday 3rd August

  • Men's semi-finals (6pm)
  • Women's semi-finals (7:12pm)
  • Men's bronze medal match (8:24pm)
  • Men's gold medal match (9pm)
  • Women's bronze medal match (9:36pm)
  • Women's gold medal match (10:12pm)

Sunday 4th August

  • Reserve day (6pm)
