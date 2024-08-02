With the semi-finals and finals just a day away, RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to surfing at the Olympic Games in 2024.

When is surfing at the Olympics 2024?

Surfing at the Olympics kicked off on Saturday 27th July and will run until Saturday 3rd August.

Olympics 2024 surfing on TV

You can tune in to watch every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.

All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.

Fans have undoubtedly been spoilt for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.

BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.

Olympics 2024 surfing schedule

All UK time. Subject to change.

Saturday 27th July

Men's round 1 (6pm)

Women's round 1 (10:38pm)

Sunday 28th July

Women's round 2 (6pm)

Men's round 2 (10:48pm)

Monday 29th July

Men's round 3 (6pm)

Thursday 1st August

Women's round 3 (6pm)

Men's quarter-finals (10:48pm)

Friday 2nd August

Women's quarter-finals (1:12am)

Saturday 3rd August

Men's semi-finals (6pm)

Women's semi-finals (7:12pm)

Men's bronze medal match (8:24pm)

Men's gold medal match (9pm)

Women's bronze medal match (9:36pm)

Women's gold medal match (10:12pm)

Sunday 4th August

Reserve day (6pm)

