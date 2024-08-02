Olympics 2024 surfing on TV: Channel, schedule, live stream
Your guide to surfing at the Olympic Games 2024, including TV coverage and schedule.
This year's Olympic surfing events have been taking place in Tahiti, and just one day remains to see which country takes home the gold.
This event has set a new record for the furthest distance between an Olympics event and the Games' host city.
With the semi-finals and finals just a day away, RadioTimes.com brings you our guide to surfing at the Olympic Games in 2024.
- Check out our Olympics on today guide, including hand-picked highlights from Olympic gold medallists and experts
Don’t miss a minute of the Games with our complete 16-day Olympics TV Guide download, including how to watch all the action on TV, online, on catch-up and on the radio.
Read more: Olympics TV coverage | Olympics radio coverage | Olympics presenters and commentators
More like this
When is surfing at the Olympics 2024?
Surfing at the Olympics kicked off on Saturday 27th July and will run until Saturday 3rd August.
Olympics 2024 surfing on TV
You can tune in to watch every event live on discovery+ throughout the Olympic Games 2024 in the UK.
All of this summer's Olympic action will be broadcast across the discovery+ online streaming platform, totalling around 3,800 hours over the course of the Games, while the Eurosport channels will host wall-to-wall coverage each day.
Fans have undoubtedly been spoilt for choice with more than 55 live feeds constantly rolling to cover every single event.
BBC will boast 250 hours of live coverage throughout the Games. Check out what they will show on their limited live feeds each day with our downloadable Olympics TV Guide or our online Olympics on Today Guide.
Olympics 2024 surfing schedule
All UK time. Subject to change.
Saturday 27th July
- Men's round 1 (6pm)
- Women's round 1 (10:38pm)
Sunday 28th July
- Women's round 2 (6pm)
- Men's round 2 (10:48pm)
Monday 29th July
- Men's round 3 (6pm)
Thursday 1st August
- Women's round 3 (6pm)
- Men's quarter-finals (10:48pm)
Friday 2nd August
- Women's quarter-finals (1:12am)
Saturday 3rd August
- Men's semi-finals (6pm)
- Women's semi-finals (7:12pm)
- Men's bronze medal match (8:24pm)
- Men's gold medal match (9pm)
- Women's bronze medal match (9:36pm)
- Women's gold medal match (10:12pm)
Sunday 4th August
- Reserve day (6pm)
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Check out more of our Sport coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.