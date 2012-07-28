It’s ludicrous, but if Michael Phelps doesn’t win the seven golds he’s going for, including the 400m individual medley, some will see it as a failure because of the eight he won in Beijing.

Had his US team-mate and great rival Ryan Lochte (below) been born in any other decade, he would have had the accolades Michael (below right) has had, but they couldn’t be more different. Ryan is a surf dude from Florida who loves to mess about with cars. Michael is from Baltimore and is serious, keeps his head down.

I know how hard you have to train for the 400m medley — two lengths of butterfly, breaststroke, backstroke and freestyle — and I’m astonished that Michael, the slightly more mature athlete, didn’t pull out. All his other events are 200m and below. It helps that the 400m medley is first, though. Michael has the edge in the butterfly; Ryan has the edge in the backstroke; they both have a good breaststroke; and they both have an amazing freestyle.

Ryan will turn up to events with a gold gumshield and training shoes. Michael is quite subdued with everything he does. I don’t think they get on too well. They have respect for each other and they’re team-mates, but they wouldn’t naturally socialise. It’ll be interesting to see which psychological games get played. Sharron Davies

Swimming: Women’s 400m IM Final

8.09pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 1

I’m looking forward to Team GB’s Hannah Miley having a go. She’s 22 and like a pocket rocket — she’s only small. She won a world silver medal, so she’s there or thereabouts. She’s up against some really good swimmers, but she fights hard.

For the Brits there should be a home advantage. You stand on the block, it’s a nerve-racking moment, but then they announce your name. Everyone screams and shouts and you realise they’re on your side. That’s a great feeling if you can harness it. There will be a few who are not so good at managing it.

But you hope they’ve all trained mentally as well as physically, because you can train for it, you can practise. If the Brits have geared up, they should be able to cope and will be at an advantage. Adrian Moorhouse

Matt Baker: Why I'll be watching gymnastics

"My whole life was gymnastics. I was British squad junior, British champion and all the coaches teaching the GB squad now were my coaches. So it's very close to my heart. I didn't make an Olympic team, but I can put myself in their gym shoes and know how it feels to get up and swing those bars."

Matt Baker will be commentating on the men's artistic gymnastics qualifiers at 7pm on BBC3.

GOLDS TODAY

Cycling Men’s Road Race 10am Shooting Women’s 10m Air Rifle Final 11am; Men’s 10m Air Pistol Final 3.30pm Weightlifting Women’s 48kg Group A 3.30pm Judo Women’s -48kg Final 4pm; Men’s -60kg Final 4.10pm Archery Men’s Team Gold Medal Match 6.01pm Swimming Men’s 400m Individual Medley Final 7.30pm Fencing Women’s Individual Foil Gold Medal Match 7.40pm Swimming Men’s 400m Freestyle Final 7.49pm; Women’s 400m Individual Medley Final 8.09pm; Women’s 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final 8.50pm

