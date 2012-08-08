Equestrian: Individual Dressage Grand Prix

12:30pm BBC Olympics 5, BBC1

Britain had never won a dressage medal at the Olympics until this week, but they should get a second and perhaps more today. All three Team GB riders, who won the team event on Tuesday, were inside the top five individual riders at Greenwich Park. Charlotte Dujardin led the field and broke an Olympic record along the way; Carl Hester and Laura Bechtolsheimer were third and fifth respectively.

More like this

Whereas previous rounds were purely about performing standard moves with grace and precision, today's Grand Prix Freestyle - which alone decides the medals - is more expressive. It's the only round of the competition where routines are set to music, chosen by the competitors.

Reigning European champion Adelinde Cornelissen from the Netherlands is the main danger and has been the star rider - along with Dujardin over the past year.

Top hats and dancing horses - why you should watch Dressage

Sailing: Men's 470 Medal Race

1:00pm BBC Olympics 4, BBC1

Again the Australians are a shoo-in for the gold. They always win the world championships, but they’ve only recently won an event in Weymouth — an important hoodoo to break. They told me afterwards that it didn’t matter to them, but I bet it did.

The Australians are just a little bit faster than everyone else. Their big tussle will be with the French and the British. Team GB’s Luke Patience and Stuart Bithell won silver at the 2011 world championships and I expect them to medal here. Considering it’s their first Games, I don’t see many nerves. Shirley Robertson



Women's Boxing Finals

From 4pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 9

The first ever Olympics finals day for women boxers - and GB has one fighter left in. Nicola Adams, the flyweight, is guaranteed at least silver but will fancy her chances of becoming the Olympic champion after two deeply impressive performances in previous rounds. Standing in the 29-year-old's way is Cancan Ren of China.

Read our whistle-stop tour of the history and rules of women's boxing

Unsung Hero

Rohullah Nikpah, 25, Afghanistan: Aged ten, Nikpai began Taekwondo training in Kabul. When fighting broke out in the city his family moved to a refugee camp, where he joined a Taekwondo team. At Beijing in 2008 he took bronze, becoming Afghanistan's first-ever Olympic medallist in any event.

The men's -68kg Taekwondo preliminaries begin today at 9:15am, BBC Olympics 7

Golds today

Canoe Men’s Canoe Double 1,000m Finals 9:30am; Men’s Kayak Four 1,000m Finals 9:48am; Women’s Kayak Single 500m Finals 10:08am; Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final 10:35am Swimming Women’s 10km Marathon Final 12 noon Equestrian Individual Dressage Grand Prix Freestyle 12:30pm Sailing Men’s 470 Medal Race 1pm Boxing Women’s Fly Final 4:30pm; Women’s Light Final 4:45pm; Women’s Middle Final 5:15pm Wrestling Women’s Freestyle Gold Medal Final 6:15pm; Women’s 72kg Freestyle Gold Medal Final 6:15pm Diving Women’s 10m Platform Final 7pm Athletics Men’s Triple Jump Final 7:20pm Football Women’s Gold Medal Match 7:45pm Water Polo Women’s Gold Medal Match 8pm Athletics Men’s 800m Final 8pm; Men’s 200m Final 8:55pm; Women’s Javelin Final 9pm Beach Volleyball Men’s Gold Medal Match 9pm Taekwondo Women’s -57kg Gold Medal Final 10:15pm; Men’s -68kg Gold Medal Final 10:30pm



Make sure you don't miss a minute of the Games with our guide to watching the Olympics on TV.

Advertisement

To keep track of the medals won so far, and to fill out your free Radio Times wallchart, check out our medals table.