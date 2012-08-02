And read Colin Murray interviewing Victoria Pendleton for Radio Times here

Rowing: Men's Lightweight Four Final

12:10pm BBC Olympics 2

Our guys - Richard and Peter Chambers, Rob Williams and Chris Bartley - are cracking. They'll either win or come last. That's how tight the event is. This is one of the most competitiuve events in the regatta programme. You've got the world's best lightweights in there because they tend to focus on the four.

In any final of a lightweight four, there are usually six boats in a line at 1,500m. At 1,750m there are five in a line. Then it's a mad scramble. But at the Munich World Cup meet recently these guys were a length clear at 1500m. They destroyed the field, which very rarely happens in this event. My main worry is that they've peaked too early. It's going to be hard to keep that going.

Richard and Peter Chambers are the first brothers to row together for GB since the Searles in 1992. Hopefully they can get the same result. Garry Herbert



Canoe Slalom: Men’s Canoe Double

Semi-finals 1:30pm BBC Olympics 1; final 3:18pm BBC3, BBC Olympics 1

Of Britain’s two pairs, our strongest is David Florence and Richard Hounslow. They’ve already won a World Cup gold this season and, despite losing in the individual event, they will begin this afternoon with the belief that they can pair up to get gold here, too. They are competing on their home ground and have experience of this course, and that should give them a good advantage. We also have Tim Baillie and Etienne Stott in the other pairing, but I don’t think it’s going to happen for them. Martin Cross

Shooting: Men’s Double Trap Final

3:00pm BBC1, BBC Olympics 12

This outdoor event, in which participants use a shotgun to break clay targets flung away from the shooter, offers a great chance for Team GB. Richard Faulds (left), won the Double Trap gold in Sydney 12 years ago and will be taking part in his fifth consecutive Olympics. His team-mate is Peter Wilson, who set a new world record after scoring 198 out of a possible 200 at an event in Arizona earlier this year. The event isn’t all action, but it is going to be tense. David Oates

Track Cycling: Men’s Team Sprint Final

4:15pm (qualifiers), 6:15pm (finals) BBC1, BBC Olympics 7

The nominated men for Team GB are Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny and Philip Hindes. Hindes is a young lad who’s been selected to be the gate man, who will lead out the other two. It’ll be interesting to see how he goes.

The first rider leads the opening lap, then peels off and man two completes the second lap. That leaves Chris Hoy to sprint to the line. He is a former Olympic and world champion for the kilometre, but the distance here is 750m.

The competition? Germany, France and Australia are all contenders. Hugh Porter

Golds today

Rowing Men’s Double Sculls Final 9:50am; Men’s Lightweight Four Final 10am; Women’s Eight Final 12:30pm Shooting Men’s Double Trap Finals 3pm Canoe slalom Men’s Canoe Double Final 3:18pm Table Tennis Men’s Singles Gold Medal Match 3:30pm Archery Women’s Individual Gold Medal Match 3:37pm Canoe slalom Women’s Kayak Final 3:57pm Judo Women’s -78kg Final 4pm; Men’s -100kg Final 4:10pm Artistic Gymnastics Women’s Individual All-Around Final 4:30pm Track Cycling Women’s Team Sprint Finals 5:59pm; Men’s Team Sprint Finals 6:15pm Fencing Women’s Team Foil Gold Medal Match 7:15pm Swimming Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final 7:40pm; Men’s 200m Backstroke Final 7:48pm; Men’s 200m Individual Medley Final 8:19pm; Women’s 100m Freestyle Final 8:37pm

