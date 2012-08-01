They call this the Race of Truth because there’s nowhere to hide. Riders go off at 90-second intervals and compete against the clock. The rules are simple: the man who covers 44km (27 1/4 miles) in the quickest time wins. It’s a pan-flat course around Hampton Court so it’ll be a pure test of concentration and speed.

Following his historic Tour de France victory, Bradley Wiggins is the man. He’s converted his individual pursuit speed and has had a phenomenal season.

You can’t discount our other contender, Chris Froome. On his day he’s very good. And the Swiss rider, Fabian Cancellara, is probably the greatest time triallist who’s ever drawn breath. But Wiggins has prepared meticulously and is the red-hot, odds-on favourite. Hugh Porter

