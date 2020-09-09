Save 25% on NOW TV Sky Sports pass in time for Premier League return

We are just days away from the start of the new 2020/21 Premier League season so now is the time to start thinking about how and where you’re actually going to watch the games.

Advertisement

For those who’d prefer to stay at home, NOW TV is offering over 25 per cent off their Sky Sports Pass.

Get Sky Sports for just £25 a month

Usually £33.99 a month, the pass is currently discounted to just £25. And, while £8.99 might not seem like a lot, that is quickly going to add up over the season – and the Premier League 2020/21 season doesn’t end until late May so you’re definitely getting your money’s worth.

This offer price is valid for up to 12 months and, as with all NOW TV passes, subscribers can opt to cancel their pass at any time. However, if you then decide to renew your pass, it will be at full price.

Beyond the games themselves, you’ll also be able to catch shows such as Super Sunday and Monday Night Football, along with other sporting events such as Formula One, The Open Championship, The Super Bowl LV and UFC Fight Night.

The offer is available from today (9th September) but it is for a limited time only, so if you’re interested you may want to snatch it up while you can. You can sign up for a NOW Sky Sports pass here.

If you don’t want to commit to the monthly cost, there is also a Sky Sports Day Pass for £9.99 – you just won’t be able to take advantage of this limited-time discount.

Advertisement

For even more NOW TV content, check out our pick of the best NOW TV shows