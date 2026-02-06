The Super Bowl is back to ruin your body clock for another year if you're a British-based die-hard or casual viewer keen to soak up the drama from Santa Clara, California.

Thankfully, despite the eight-hour time difference to the west coast, fans in the United Kingdom won't be made to stay up any later than usual. The Super Bowl kick-off time remains locked in an Eastern Time primetime slot, wherever the game is taking place.

It's time to start making preparations, source all the coffee you can get your hands on, and start conjuring up those Monday morning excuses.

Neither of the New England Patriots or Seattle Seahawks were expecting to go this far in the season, but that could ignite one of the most unpredictable games in recent years with both sides aiming to take full advantage of their position with nothing to lose.

When is the Super Bowl 2026?

The Super Bowl 2026 takes place on Sunday 8th February 2026.

The game was traditionally held on the first Sunday in February between 2004 and 2021.

However, due to scheduling changes – which included adding a whole extra game to the regular season – the slot has been pushed back by one week.

Super Bowl 2026 UK start time

The Super Bowl will kick off at 11:30pm in the UK.

Of course, that is considerably later than the 3:30pm local start time enjoyed by fans inside the stadium in Santa Clara, California.

