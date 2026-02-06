❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
What time is the Super Bowl 2026? UK time and date
Your complete guide to when the Super Bowl 2026 will go ahead – including UK kick-off time.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 5 weeks for £2
Published: Friday, 6 February 2026 at 12:26 pm
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad