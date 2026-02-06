A moment of calm before the storm, the pre-Super Bowl national anthem rendition is Americana at its zenith. It doesn't get any more 'United States of America' than this.

The annual ritual of pre-game songs will be performed ahead of the New England Patriots' clash with the Seattle Seahawks as usual with a stellar cast of singers and songwriters in tow.

Given it's the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence (players will wear special USA 250 patches on their jerseys), there's a strong chance you may never see this level of 'red, white and blue' enthusiasm again.

But who will be tasked with the honour of leading the celebrations?

Radio Times brings you all the details about the pre-game Super Bowl festivities, including who will sing the national anthem.

Who is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl 2026?

Charlie Puth will sing the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LX.

The 34-year-old musician has collaborated alongside an array of superstars including Wiz Khalifa, Meghan Trainor, the late Liam Payne and others, as well releasing albums of his own since rising to stardom via YouTube from the age of 17.

He will have the honour of leading the stadium in a rousing rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner. Cue the roar as he strikes the high note.

Fred Beam will perform in American Sign Language.

Who is singing America the Beautiful at the Super Bowl 2026?

Brandi Carlile will sing America the Beautiful as part of the ceremony prior to the game.

She is an 11-time Grammy winning artist from Washington state, north of California.

Who is singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl 2026?

Coco Jones will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing. The early 20th century hymn has risen back to prominence following the death of George Floyd in 2020.

The song has become part of the Super Bowl schedule, having been performed ahead of six consecutive games dating back to 2021, the first Super Bowl since Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

