It's time to run it back to 2015 as the New England Patriots prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, California this weekend.

Former Patriots star Malcolm Butler will be resting easy this weekend, more than a decade on from his famous game-winning interception against the Seahawks in Arizona.

These two old rivals weren't expected to reach the Big Game this time around, but quarterbacks Drake Maye and Sam Darnold have led their teams to the showpiece for a final swing at glory.

British fans will be delighted to know there will be plenty of live coverage on this side of the Atlantic, with three broadcasters offering various packages to soak up the drama.

Radio Times brings you all the details for watching Super Bowl LX live on TV in the UK.

How to watch the Super Bowl 2026 in the UK

The Super Bowl will be shown live on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, Sky Sports NFL and 5 on Sunday 8th February 2026 into the early hours of Monday morning.

The big game kicks off at 11:30pm.

Fans can tune in to watch the game on NFL Game Pass via DAZN, which will show full US TV coverage of the game, including the hallowed US adverts, for just £0.99.

Alternatively, you can sign up for Sky Sports NFL and Main Event via a Sky TV package, or you can watch the game via NOW without signing up to a contract.

How to watch Super Bowl 2026 for free in the UK

The Super Bowl is available to watch live on 5 for free.

You can also stream the action live on 5 online via a host of devices, including smartphones and tablets.

How to watch the Super Bowl in the US

In the US, Super Bowl broadcasting duties are on a three-year cycle between NBC, CBS and Fox.

In 2026, it's the turn of NBC and Peacock to show the event.

Mike Tirico will commentate on the game alongside Cris Collinsworth.

Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung are on sideline reporter duty, while Terry McAulay is on rules analysis.

