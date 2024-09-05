NFL TV schedule 2024/25 in UK: Coverage, TV fixtures and live stream
Your complete guide to watching the NFL in 2024/25, featuring a full TV schedule of games coming up.
Football is back. The NFL is rousing from its summer slumber, and the stage is set for another blockbuster season across the United States and beyond.
The Kansas City Chiefs return as Super Bowl champions once again, with the inevitable Patrick Mahomes set to lead the charge in the hunt for a third successive Vince Lombardi trophy.
The fresh campaign should also see the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions push hard for ultimate glory.
Aaron Rodgers will have a second attempt to kick-start his New York Jets career after suffering a season-ending injury on his regular season debut in 2023.
The Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears are expected to go well across the AFC and NFC respectively, but it feels like a mountainous task to dislodge Mahomes and the gang from their perch.
RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NFL TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.
NFL TV rights 2024/25 in UK
Sky Sports boast the TV rights to show several games per week. They will broadcast matches in the early hours of Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (UK time), plus two games on Sunday – at 6pm and 9:25pm.
You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.
NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).
NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show every single game live on their platform, apart from the two Sunday games shown on Sky Sports.
Game Pass costs £15.99 per month for 12 months, or you can save money by signing up for a season pass for £159.99, which includes every game live* on the platform, including play-offs and the Super Bowl.
Alternatively, you can sign up for a Weekly Pro pass, which costs £14.99 and offers one week of access to NFL Game Pass.
*blackout restrictions apply in the UK. Two Sunday games on Sky Sports will not be shown on NFL Game Pass.
NFL TV schedule 2024/25
All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.
All games shown on NFL Game Pass on DAZN apart from two Sky Sports Sunday games.
WEEK 1
Friday 6th September
- Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am) Sky Sports
Saturday 7th September
- Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles (at São Paulo, Brazil) (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 8th September
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm) Sky Sports
- Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)
- Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
- Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)
- Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns (9:25pm) Sky Sports
- Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9:25pm)
Monday 9th September
- Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions (1:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 10th September
- New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 2
Friday 13th September
- Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 15th September
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Baltimore Ravens (6pm)
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)
- New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys (6pm)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (6pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)
- Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)
- San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm) Sky Sports
- Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots (6pm)
- New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- New York Giants @ Washington Commanders (6pm)
- Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (9:25pm) Sky Sports
Monday 16th September
- Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans (1:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 17th September
- Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 3
Friday 20th September
- New England Patriots @ New York Jets (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 22nd September
- New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)
- Chicago Bears @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)
- Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)
- Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)
- Green Bay Packers @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:05pm)
- Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)
- Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)
- Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)
- San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
Monday 23rd September
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 24th September
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills (12:30am)
- Washington Commanders @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 4
Friday 27th September
- Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 29th September
- New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)
- Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans (6pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)
- Denver Broncos @ New York Jets (6pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)
- Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
- New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)
- Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:25pm)
Monday 30th September
- Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 1st October
- Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins (12:30am)
- Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions (1:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 5
Friday 4th October
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 6th October
- New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London) (2:30pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)
- Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (6pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)
- Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots (6pm)
- Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)
- Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)
- Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
- New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Monday 7th October
- Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 8th October
- New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 6
Friday 11th October
- San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 13th October
- Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London) (2:30pm)
- Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens (6pm)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)
- Houston Texans @ New England Patriots (6pm)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (6pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:05pm)
- Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (9:25pm)
- Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)
Monday 14th October
- Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants (1:20am)
Tuesday 15th October
- Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (1:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 7
Friday 18th October
- Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 20th October
- New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley, London) (2:30pm)
- Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)
- Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)
- Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)
- Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders (9:05pm)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)
Monday 21st October
- New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 22nd October
- Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am)
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals (2am) Sky Sports
WEEK 8
Friday 25th October
- Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)
Sunday 27th October
- Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (5pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Detroit Lions (5pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (5pm)
- Green Bay Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5pm)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins (5pm)
- New York Jets @ New England Patriots (5pm)
- Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5pm)
- Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders (5pm)
- New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:05pm)
- Buffalo Bills @ Seattle Seahawks (8:05pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:25pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ Denver Broncos (8:25pm)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:25pm)
Monday 28th October
- Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers (12:20am) Sky Sports
Tuesday 29th October
- New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers (12:15am) Sky Sports
WEEK 9
Friday 1st November
- Houston Texans @ New York Jets (1:15am) Sky Sports
Sunday 3rd November
- Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)
- Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens (6pm)
- Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)
- New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)
- Washington Commanders @ New York Giants (6pm)
- New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
- Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (9:25pm)
- Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Monday 4th November
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am)
Tuesday 5th November
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:15am)
WEEK 10
Friday 8th November
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (1:15am)
Sunday 10th November
- New York Giants v Carolina Panthers (at Munich, Germany) (2:30pm)
- New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colt (6pm)
- Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)
- Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (6pm)
- Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
- New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)
Monday 11th November
- Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans (1:20am)
Tuesday 12th November
- Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)
WEEK 11
Friday 15th November
- Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am)
Sunday 17th November
- Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)
- Los Angeles Rams @ New England Patriots (6pm)
- Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)
- Minnesota Vikings @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)
- Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills (9:25pm)
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)
Monday 18th November
- Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets (1:20am)
Tuesday 19th November
- Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys (1:15am)
WEEK 12
Friday 22nd November
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1:15am)
Sunday 24th November
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)
- Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (6pm)
- Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)
- New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants (6pm)
- Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders (6pm)
- Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:05pm)
- San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (9:25pm)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)
Monday 25th November
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)
Tuesday 26th November
- Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am)
WEEK 13
Thursday 29th November (Thanksgiving)
- Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm)
- New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm)
Friday 30th November
- Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (8pm)
Sunday 1st December
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)
- Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots (6pm)
- Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders (6pm)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (9:05pm)
- Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints (9:05pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens (9:25pm)
Monday 2nd December
- San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills (1:20am)
Tuesday 3rd December
- Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (1:15am)
WEEK 14
Friday 6th December
- Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (1:15am)
Sunday 8th December
- New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)
- Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)
- New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants (6pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles (6pm)
- Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)
- Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)
- Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)
Monday 9th December
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am)
Tuesday 10th December
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys (1:15am)
WEEK 15
Friday 13th December
- Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
Sunday 15th December
- Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)
- Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans (6pm)
- New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)
- Washington Commanders @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants (6pm)
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)
- New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)
- Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)
- Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions (9:25pm)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)
Monday 16th December
- Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)
Tuesday 17th December
- Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1am)
- Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders (1:30am)
WEEK 16
Friday 20th December
- Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:15am)
Saturday 21st December
- Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs (6pm)
- Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (9:30pm)
Sunday 22nd December
- New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)
- New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)
- Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)
- Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)
- Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets (6pm)
- Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders (6pm)
- Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)
- Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:25pm)
- San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins (9:25pm)
Monday 23rd December
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)
Tuesday 24th December
- New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers (1:15am)
WEEK 17
Wednesday 25th December (Christmas)
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)
- Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans (9:30pm)
Friday 27th December
- Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears (1:15am)
Saturday 28th December
TBC
- Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals
- Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots
- Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants
- Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders
Sunday 29th December
- New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)
- Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)
- Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)
- Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)
- Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)
- Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)
Monday 30th December
- Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns (1:20am)
Tuesday 31st December
- Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)
WEEK 18
TBC
- San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals
- Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens
- Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos
- Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
- Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers
- Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
- Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders
- Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots
- Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets
- New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles
- Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers
- New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans
