The fresh campaign should also see the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Detroit Lions push hard for ultimate glory.

Aaron Rodgers will have a second attempt to kick-start his New York Jets career after suffering a season-ending injury on his regular season debut in 2023.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears are expected to go well across the AFC and NFC respectively, but it feels like a mountainous task to dislodge Mahomes and the gang from their perch.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete NFL TV schedule, including every game you can watch live in the UK.

NFL TV rights 2024/25 in UK

Sky Sports boast the TV rights to show several games per week. They will broadcast matches in the early hours of Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (UK time), plus two games on Sunday – at 6pm and 9:25pm.

You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show every single game live on their platform, apart from the two Sunday games shown on Sky Sports.

Game Pass costs £15.99 per month for 12 months, or you can save money by signing up for a season pass for £159.99, which includes every game live* on the platform, including play-offs and the Super Bowl.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a Weekly Pro pass, which costs £14.99 and offers one week of access to NFL Game Pass.

*blackout restrictions apply in the UK. Two Sunday games on Sky Sports will not be shown on NFL Game Pass.

NFL TV schedule 2024/25

All UK time. Subject to change. TV schedule to be updated regularly.

All games shown on NFL Game Pass on DAZN apart from two Sky Sports Sunday games.

WEEK 1

Friday 6th September

Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am) Sky Sports

Saturday 7th September

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles (at São Paulo, Brazil) (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 8th September

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm) Sky Sports

Arizona Cardinals @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

New England Patriots @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)

Carolina Panthers @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)

Denver Broncos @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ Cleveland Browns (9:25pm) Sky Sports

Washington Commanders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9:25pm)

Monday 9th September

Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions (1:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 10th September

New York Jets @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 2

Friday 13th September

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 15th September

Las Vegas Raiders @ Baltimore Ravens (6pm)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)

New Orleans Saints @ Dallas Cowboys (6pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Detroit Lions (6pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm) Sky Sports

Seattle Seahawks @ New England Patriots (6pm)

New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

New York Giants @ Washington Commanders (6pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Kansas City Chiefs (9:25pm) Sky Sports

Monday 16th September

Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans (1:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 17th September

Atlanta Falcons @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 3

Friday 20th September

New England Patriots @ New York Jets (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 22nd September

New York Giants @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)

Chicago Bears @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

Houston Texans @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)

Denver Broncos @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)

Green Bay Packers @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

Carolina Panthers @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:05pm)

Miami Dolphins @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)

Detroit Lions @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)

Baltimore Ravens @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd September

Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons (1:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 24th September

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Buffalo Bills (12:30am)

Washington Commanders @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 4

Friday 27th September

Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 29th September

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Houston Texans (6pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets (6pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)

Washington Commanders @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

New England Patriots @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:25pm)

Monday 30th September

Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens (1:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 1st October

Tennessee Titans @ Miami Dolphins (12:30am)

Seattle Seahawks @ Detroit Lions (1:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 5

Friday 4th October

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 6th October

New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings (at Tottenham, London) (2:30pm)

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

Baltimore Ravens @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)

Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans (6pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots (6pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Washington Commanders (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)

Green Bay Packers @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

New York Giants @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

Monday 7th October

Dallas Cowboys @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 8th October

New Orleans Saints @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 6

Friday 11th October

San Francisco 49ers @ Seattle Seahawks (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 13th October

Jacksonville Jaguars v Chicago Bears (at Tottenham, London) (2:30pm)

Washington Commanders @ Baltimore Ravens (6pm)

Arizona Cardinals @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)

Houston Texans @ New England Patriots (6pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Philadelphia Eagles (6pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:05pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers (9:25pm)

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 14th October

Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants (1:20am)

Tuesday 15th October

Buffalo Bills @ New York Jets (1:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 7

Friday 18th October

Denver Broncos @ New Orleans Saints (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 20th October

New England Patriots @ Jacksonville Jaguars (at Wembley, London) (2:30pm)

Seattle Seahawks @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)

Houston Texans @ Green Bay Packers (6pm)

Miami Dolphins @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams (9:05pm)

Carolina Panthers @ Washington Commanders (9:05pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Monday 21st October

New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 22nd October

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:15am)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Arizona Cardinals (2am) Sky Sports

WEEK 8

Friday 25th October

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)

Sunday 27th October

Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns (5pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Detroit Lions (5pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Houston Texans (5pm)

Green Bay Packers @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5pm)

Arizona Cardinals @ Miami Dolphins (5pm)

New York Jets @ New England Patriots (5pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5pm)

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders (5pm)

New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Chargers (8:05pm)

Buffalo Bills @ Seattle Seahawks (8:05pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Cincinnati Bengals (8:25pm)

Carolina Panthers @ Denver Broncos (8:25pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Las Vegas Raiders (8:25pm)

Monday 28th October

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers (12:20am) Sky Sports

Tuesday 29th October

New York Giants @ Pittsburgh Steelers (12:15am) Sky Sports

WEEK 9

Friday 1st November

Houston Texans @ New York Jets (1:15am) Sky Sports

Sunday 3rd November

Dallas Cowboys @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens (6pm)

Miami Dolphins @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)

New Orleans Saints @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)

Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)

Washington Commanders @ New York Giants (6pm)

New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers (9:25pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

Monday 4th November

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:20am)

Tuesday 5th November

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:15am)

WEEK 10

Friday 8th November

Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens (1:15am)

Sunday 10th November

New York Giants v Carolina Panthers (at Munich, Germany) (2:30pm)

New England Patriots @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

Buffalo Bills @ Indianapolis Colt (6pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs (6pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Washington Commanders (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)

New York Jets @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys (9:25pm)

Monday 11th November

Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans (1:20am)

Tuesday 12th November

Miami Dolphins @ Los Angeles Rams (1:15am)

WEEK 11

Friday 15th November

Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles (1:15am)

Sunday 17th November

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Detroit Lions (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ New England Patriots (6pm)

Cleveland Browns @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ Denver Broncos (9:05pm)

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers (9:05pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills (9:25pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)

Monday 18th November

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets (1:20am)

Tuesday 19th November

Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys (1:15am)

WEEK 12

Friday 22nd November

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cleveland Browns (1:15am)

Sunday 24th November

Kansas City Chiefs @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (6pm)

Detroit Lions @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New York Giants (6pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders (6pm)

Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:05pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers (9:25pm)

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks (9:25pm)

Monday 25th November

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams (1:20am)

Tuesday 26th November

Baltimore Ravens @ Los Angeles Chargers (1:15am)

WEEK 13

Thursday 29th November (Thanksgiving)

Chicago Bears @ Detroit Lions (5:30pm)

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (9:30pm)

Friday 30th November

Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers (1:20am)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs (8pm)

Sunday 1st December

Los Angeles Chargers @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals (6pm)

Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots (6pm)

Seattle Seahawks @ New York Jets (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Washington Commanders (6pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Carolina Panthers (9:05pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ New Orleans Saints (9:05pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens (9:25pm)

Monday 2nd December

San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills (1:20am)

Tuesday 3rd December

Cleveland Browns @ Denver Broncos (1:15am)

WEEK 14

Friday 6th December

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (1:15am)

Sunday 8th December

New York Jets @ Miami Dolphins (6pm)

Atlanta Falcons @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)

New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants (6pm)

Carolina Panthers @ Philadelphia Eagles (6pm)

Cleveland Browns @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (9:05pm)

Buffalo Bills @ Los Angeles Rams (9:25pm)

Chicago Bears @ San Francisco 49ers (9:25pm)

Monday 9th December

Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs (1:20am)

Tuesday 10th December

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys (1:15am)

WEEK 15

Friday 13th December

Los Angeles Rams @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)

Sunday 15th December

Dallas Cowboys @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Cleveland Browns (6pm)

Miami Dolphins @ Houston Texans (6pm)

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

Washington Commanders @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants (6pm)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Tennessee Titans (6pm)

New England Patriots @ Arizona Cardinals (9:25pm)

Indianapolis Colts @ Denver Broncos (9:25pm)

Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions (9:25pm)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:25pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 16th December

Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks (1:20am)

Tuesday 17th December

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1am)

Atlanta Falcons @ Las Vegas Raiders (1:30am)

WEEK 16

Friday 20th December

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals (1:15am)

Saturday 21st December

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs (6pm)

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (9:30pm)

Sunday 22nd December

New York Giants @ Atlanta Falcons (6pm)

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)

Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers (6pm)

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts (6pm)

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Jets (6pm)

Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders (6pm)

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers (9:05pm)

Minnesota Vikings @ Seattle Seahawks (9:05pm)

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders (9:25pm)

San Francisco 49ers @ Miami Dolphins (9:25pm)

Monday 23rd December

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys (1:20am)

Tuesday 24th December

New Orleans Saints @ Green Bay Packers (1:15am)

WEEK 17

Wednesday 25th December (Christmas)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Pittsburgh Steelers (6pm)

Baltimore Ravens @ Houston Texans (9:30pm)

Friday 27th December

Seattle Seahawks @ Chicago Bears (1:15am)

Saturday 28th December

TBC

Denver Broncos @ Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers @ New England Patriots

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons @ Washington Commanders

Sunday 29th December

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (6pm)

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars (6pm)

Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings (6pm)

Las Vegas Raiders @ New Orleans Saints (6pm)

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6pm)

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (9:25pm)

Monday 30th December

Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns (1:20am)

Tuesday 31st December

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers (1:15am)

WEEK 18

TBC

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals

Carolina Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos

Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions

Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills @ New England Patriots

Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets

New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans

