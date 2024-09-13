Unfortunately for British fans, The NFL Show is no more. And we've rounded up everything we know about the situation below.

Why is there no NFL highlights show in the UK?

The NFL Show has been cancelled for the 2024/25 season in a bitter blow to UK fans seeking their fix of NFL action.

The series started in 2016 with Mark Chapman and the now formidable duo of Osi Umenyiora and Jason Bell steering viewers through the week's drama, big storylines and, importantly, highlights.

BBC relinquished the rights in 2022 and ITV picked up the show, along with Osi and Jason, who were joined by broadcaster Craig Doyle.

ITV has not explicitly stated why the show would not continue this season, but provided The Sun with the following statement: "There are no current plans for ITV to air The NFL Show for the upcoming season but ITV will continue our relationship with the NFL and broadcast live fixtures."

The live fixtures will be two of the NFL London games to be played later this year.

NFL highlights 2024/25 in UK

There is some hope for NFL fans in the UK, with a brand new NFL UK & Ireland YouTube series named The Weekly BLITZ to be uploaded after each round of games.

The series will feature approximately 20 minutes of highlights and analysis of the weekend's action, and will be published each Tuesday on the channel.

Subscribers to one of several paid services such as Sky Sports or NFL Game Pass via DAZN will be able to access highlights on demand, but the era of free-to-air NFL highlights on terrestrial TV is over for now.

NFL TV rights 2024/25 in UK

Check out the full range of live NFL TV rights below:

Sky Sports boast the TV rights to show several games per week. They will broadcast matches in the early hours of Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday (UK time), plus two games on Sunday – at 6pm and 9:25pm.

You can add Sky Sports to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £43 per month.

NOW is essentially Sky Sports without a contract. You can buy a day membership (£14.99) or month membership (£34.99).

Channel 5 will broadcast Monday Night Football live each week on their free-to-air platform from 1am every Tuesday morning in the UK.

NFL Game Pass on DAZN will show every single game live on their platform, apart from the two Sunday games shown on Sky Sports.

Game Pass costs £15.99 per month for 12 months, or you can save money by signing up for a season pass for £159.99, which includes every game live* on the platform, including play-offs and the Super Bowl.

Alternatively, you can sign up for a Weekly Pro pass, which costs £14.99 and offers one week of access to NFL Game Pass.

*blackout restrictions apply in the UK. Two Sunday games on Sky Sports will not be shown on NFL Game Pass.

