Reigning Super Bowl champions Los Angeles Rams are among the hot contenders to defend their crown, while defeated finalists Cincinnati Bengals will do well to better their miraculous achievement from last year.

The NFL returns with 17 weeks of glorious regular season action before the blockbuster play-offs culminate in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Kansas City Chiefs are expected to go far under the stewardship of QB Patrick Mahomes, while the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers are also being tipped for glory this time around.

British NFL fans are among the strongest die-hards in sport, battling late nights and horrific Monday mornings to support their team and soak up the great game itself.

Fans will need to adjust to a reshuffle in 2022 after BBC lost the rights to show NFL coverage throughout the year, but fear not, there's plenty of ways to tune in, including a brand new free-to-air weekly show.

RadioTimes.com brings you the complete guide to the NFL on TV, including how to watch the sport on TV and live stream.

How to watch NFL on TV and live stream

You can watch NFL games live on Sky Sports NFL and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app every Sunday.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports NFL for just £18 a month or multiple channels for £25 a month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £11.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

You can also sign up for NFL Game Pass which includes all non-blackout games throughout the season for £150.99 or a weekly pass for £14.99.

Finally, UK viewers can tune in for Monday Night Football live on Channel 5 every week, starting at 1am in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

NFL highlights 2022

ITV have claimed the rights to show NFL highlights throughout the season with Jason Bell and Osi Umenyiora switching from BBC to the private broadcaster.

They will be joined by popular sports broadcaster Laura Woods on The NFL Show at 11:30pm every Friday night for the look back at all the action and a look ahead to the weekend coming up.

NFL Endzone will be broadcast on Channel 5 at 10:30am every Sunday morning with more exclusive content ahead of the weekend's action.

NFL schedule 2022 – TV games

All UK time.

Week 1

Friday 9th September

LA Rams v Buffalo Bills (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event

Sunday 11th September

Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots (6pm) Sky Sports NFL

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers (9:25pm) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event

Monday 12th September

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1:20am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event

Tuesday 13th September

Seattle Seahawks v Denver Broncos (1:15am) Sky Sports NFL / Main Event / Channel 5

