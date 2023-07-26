The Oceanic nations have won all 15 titles between them, including a shared three-way victory between themselves and Trinidad & Tobago in 1979.

England finished third in the last tournament, based on home soil in Liverpool, and will be determined to show signs of progress in a bid to challenge Australia and New Zealand this time around.

Fans will be excited to see the world's finest players convene in Cape Town for the first ever Netball World Cup on African soil.

Sky Sports boast the lion's share of the TV rights but BBC will show matches on free-to-air TV as the later rounds get under way.

RadioTimes.com brings you a comprehensive round-up of how to watch the Netball World Cup on TV.

How to watch Netball World Cup on TV

You can watch the Netball World Cup live on Sky Sports Arena and Action, as well as some games on Mix, Main Event and the Sky Sports YouTube channel.

You can upgrade to the Sky Sports Arena channel from just £18 per month or pick up the complete sports package from just £24 per month.

Matches from Stage 2 onwards will be shown on BBC platforms including iPlayer and occasional matches on BBC Two. We will bring you all the details once confirmed.

Check out the full schedule below for more details and specific channels.

Live stream Netball World Cup online

Sky Sports customers can live stream the Netball World Cup via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices including most smartphones and tablets as part of their subscription.

You can also watch the Netball World Cup via NOW without signing up to a contract.

NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW is also available via BT Sport.

Netball World Cup schedule 2023

Stage 2 and 3 matches TBC. All UK time.

Stage 1

Friday 28th July

New Zealand v Trinidad & Tobago / Tonga v Fiji (8am) Sky Sports Arena / Action

Australia v Zimbabwe / Uganda v Singapore (10am) Sky Sports Arena / Action

South Africa v Wales / Jamaica v Sri Lanka (5pm) Sky Sports Arena / Action

England v Barbados / Malawi v Scotland (7pm) Sky Sports Arena / Action / Mix

Saturday 29th July

New Zealand v Uganda / Zimbabwe v Fiji (8am) Sky Sports Arena / Action

Australia v Tonga / Jamaica v Wales (10am) Sky Sports Arena / Mix

Scotland v Barbados / South Africa v Sri Lanka (5pm) Sky Sports Arena / Mix

England v Malawi / Trinidad & Tobago v Singapore (7pm) Sky Sports Arena / Action / Mix

Sunday 30th July

Australia v Fiji / Wales v Sri Lanka (8am) Sky Sports Arena / Action

New Zealand v Singapore / Malawi v Barbados (10am) Sky Sports Arena / Action

England v Scotland / Uganda v Trinidad & Tobago (5pm) Sky Sports Arena / Action / Mix

Jamaica v South Africa / Tonga v Zimbabwe (7pm) Sky Sports Arena / Mix

Check out our full Netball World Cup 2023 fixtures list.

