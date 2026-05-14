Red Bull driver Max Verstappen takes a break from Formula 1 this weekend to drive in the Nurburgring 24 Hours.

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The four-time world champion is part of a team behind one of the 161 cars that will take on the endurance race.

The Nordschleife track, which spans more than 25 kilometres, is considered by many as one of the toughest in motorsport.

Indeed, speed is not the top priority at the Nurburgring 24 Hours; self-preservation is more important.

It promises to be a thrilling event and should help tide Formula 1 fans over until the Canadian Grand Prix.

The good news is that you can tune in to watch all the thrills and spills for free this weekend.

Radio Times has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Nurburgring 24 Hours on TV and online.

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Watch the Nurburgring 24 Hours 2026 for free

Fans can tune in to watch the Nurburgring 24 Hours for free on the Sky Sports App or via the PlanetF1 YouTube.

The race starts at 3pm on Saturday 16 May and runs until 3pm on Sunday 17 May.

What TV channel is the Nurburgring 24 Hours on?

The Nurburgring 24 Hours will be shown live on Sky Sports F1.

There will be coverage of the race from 11pm on Saturday 16 May until 2:45pm on Sunday 17 May.

Sky Sports can be added to any Sky TV package for just £22 per month for all nine sports channels, or you can pick up the complete sports package plus Netflix for £35 per month.

Sky Sports + will feature more than 1,000 EFL games throughout the season and is included as part of Sky Sports packages.

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