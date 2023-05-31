Qualifying will be followed by a hot schedule of races across the island, with roads shut down as riders tackle the gruelling, daring 37-mile track at tops speeds close to 200mph, and average speeds across the whole track up to 130mph, potentially beyond.

The Isle of Man TT is under way with one of the world's most revered and dangerous motorsport events set to draw in big crowds once again – in person and from the comfort of armchairs across the globe.

The race is not for the faint-hearted – to watch or to participate in – with a tragic record of fatalities throughout its 101 editions so far since the inaugural race in 1907.

Six riders or sidecar passengers died during the 2022 event, while 11 people were killed during the 2005 Isle of Man TT, the most deadly edition on record.

1982 was the only year that TT races were held without a fatality since 1934, but organisers have said they are "in a much more proactive position" to address safety concerns this time out.

Fans around the world will desperately hope for a week of drama, excitement and, above all, safe racing across the field, with plenty of action to soak up on TV for those not on the island.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on how to watch the Isle of Man TT in the UK, including full TV schedule and coverage details.

When is the Isle of Man TT 2023?

The Isle of Man TT started on Monday 29th May 2023.

There will be a number of races throughout the event, which culminates on Saturday 10th June 2023.

Check out the schedule and coverage details below.

How to watch Isle of Man TT on TV and live stream

The Isle of Man TT will be shown exclusively live on TT+, the event's very own platform.

Every session will be shown live and uninterrupted through TT+ for a one-off fee of £19.99.

You can tune in via a range of devices, from laptops to smartphones and smart TVs using the official TT+ app.

You can use Chromecast or other media casting devices to beam the action live to your TV for the big-screen experience.

Isle of Man TT highlights

For those unable to keep track of the action live as it happens, ITV4 will broadcast a nightly highlights show from Friday 2nd June until the end of the event.

The highlights show will start at 9pm each evening.

Isle of Man TT TV schedule

All UK time.

Isle of Man TT qualifying schedule

Monday 29th May 2023

Qualifying 1 (9:30am – 4:30pm)

Tuesday 30th May 2023

Qualifying 2 (6pm – 9:30pm)

Wednesday 31st May 2023

Qualifying 3 (6pm – 9:30pm)

Thursday 1st June 2023

Qualifying 4 (6pm – 9:30pm)

Friday 2nd June 2023

Qualifying 5 (12pm – 4:30pm)

Isle of Man TT race schedule

Saturday 3rd June 2023

Monster Energy Supersport Race 1 (4 laps)

3Wheeling.Media Sidecar Race 1 (3 laps)

Sunday 4th June 2023

RST Superbike TT (6 laps)

Tuesday 6th June 2023

RL360 Superstock Race 1 (4 laps)

CN Supertwin Race 1 (4 laps)

Wednesday 7th June 2023

Monster Energy Supersport Race 2 (4 laps)

3Wheeling.Media Sidecar Race 2 (3 laps)

Friday 9th June 2023

RL360 Superstock Race 2 (4 laps)

CN Supertwin Race 2 (4 laps)

Saturday 10th June 2023

Milwaukee Senior TT (6 laps)

