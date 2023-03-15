Leon Edwards will face Kamaru Usman for the third time in one of the biggest UFC showdowns on the east side of the Atlantic.

UFC 286 is ready to explode with the first UFC pay-per-view event in Britain for seven years.

The event will go down at the O2 Arena in London in front of a packed audience who will see Edwards and Usman enter the octagon on the same night as Justin Gaethje, Gunnar Nelson and Jennifer Maia.

Edwards first encountered – and was defeated by – Usman on the card at UFC on Fox: Dos Anjos vs Cowboy 2 in 2015.

However, Edwards finally exacted revenge in August 2022 to claim the UFC Welterweight title after defeating Usman at UFC 278.

The pair will complete their trilogy fight with the belt firmly on the line and plenty of hungry UK fans desperate to see a classic unfold before their eyes.

RadioTimes.com brings you full details of UFC 286 including UK time, TV channel, live stream details and the fight card.

What is the UFC 286 start time?

UFC 286 TV coverage will start at 7pm UK time on Saturday 18th March 2023.

The main card is expected to start around 9pm UK time.

UFC 286 on TV and live stream

UFC 286 will be shown on BT Sport Box Office from 7pm. It will cost a one-off PPV fee of £19.95.

If you are an existing BT TV customer, go to the BT Player or Channel 494 to purchase the fight directly. Sky customers can visit their official website for more details on how to pick up a pass to watch. Virgin Media customers can go to the On Demand section on their TV box and choose from the list of Live Events.

You can also tune in to watch BT Sport Box Office online via a range of mobile devices.

Watch UFC 286 in the US

US fans can watch the event live in the US via ESPN+. On its own, ESPN+ costs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. UFC 286 will cost an additional $74.99 as it is a PPV event.

You can also combine a Disney Plus subscription with ESPN+ for just $13.99 per month, but the main event will cost extra.

UFC 286 fight card

Main card – on BT Sport Box Office

Leon Edwards (c) v Kamaru Usman – Welterweight

Justin Gaethje v Rafael Fiziev – Lightweight

Gunnar Nelson v Bryan Barberena – Welterweight

Jennifer Maia v Casey O'Neill – Women's Flyweight

Marvin Vettori v Roman Dolidze – Middleweight

Preliminary card – on BT Sport 1

Jack Shore v Makwan Amirkhani – Featherweight

Chris Duncan v Omar Morales – Lightweight

Sam Patterson v Yanal Ashmoz – Lightweight

Muhammad Mokaev v Jafel Filho – Flyweight

Early preliminary card – not on UK TV

Lerone Murphy v Gabriel Santos – Featherweight

Christian Leroy Duncan v Duško Todorovic – Middleweight

Malcolm Gordon v Jake Hadley – Flyweight

Joanne Wood v Luana Carolina – Women's Flyweight

Jai Herbert v Ludovit Klein – Lightweight

Juliana Miller v Veronica Macedo – Women's Flyweight

