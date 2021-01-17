How to watch Masters snooker 2021 live – order of play and TV schedule

It’s a big day for snooker fans as the final of this year’s Masters tournament unfolds this afternoon, capping off a wild and unpredictable event.

The absence of world number one Judd Trump left the competition open, with several favourites including Kyren Wilson, Neil Robertson and Mark Selby suffering early eliminations.

Yesterday saw last year’s winner Stuart Bingham knocked out at the semi-final stage, following a tense clash with China’s Yan Bingtao, who now proceeds to play Scotland’s John Higgins (with an eye-watering £250,000 up for grabs).

Their matches will be shown live across Eurosport and BBC platforms, and we’re here to help you make sense of it all to soak up every moment possible.

Check out our comprehensive guide to the Masters snooker 2021, including times, TV details and a daily order of play below.

When is the Masters snooker 2021?

The Masters snooker 2021 started on Monday 10th January 2021.

The one-week competition culminates in a weekend final on Sunday 17th January 2021.

How to watch the Masters snooker 2021

Coverage of the Masters snooker 2021 is readily available across Eurosport and BBC platforms.

Most of the action will be broadcast on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, though occasional matches will be shown on BBC One.

Many Sky Sports customers will have Eurosport included in their package. Non-Sky Sports customers can sign up from just £4.99 per month or £39.99 for a full year.

You can subscribe to Eurosport Player independently or add it to your Amazon Prime subscription. You can even sign up for free trials for both Eurosport and Amazon Prime so you can enjoy their coverage for a week without paying.

Keep an eye on our schedule below which will be updated throughout the tournament when specific details are released.

Masters snooker order of play

You can check out today’s order of play here, plus the TV schedule information below the list to see how you can tune in on BBC and Eurosport.

Final

Sunday 17th January

Yan Bingtao v John Higgins (1pm and 7pm) BBC Two / Eurosport 2

Masters snooker odds

Masters snooker 2021 results

Sunday 10th January

Joe Perry 2-6 David Gilbert

Kyren Wilson 6-2 Gary Wilson

Monday 11th January

Stuart Bingham 6-4 Thepchaiya Un-Nooh

Shaun Murphy 6-4 Mark Williams

Tuesday 12th January

Neil Robertson 5-6 Yan Bingtao

Mark Selby 3-6 Stephen Maguire

Wednesday 13th January

Ronnie O’Sullivan 6-5 Ding Junhui

John Higgins 6-5 Mark Allen

Thursday 14th January

David Gilbert 6-5 Kyren Wilson

Stuart Bingham 6-3 Shaun Murphy

Friday 15th January

John Higgins 6-3 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Stephen Maguire 5-6 Bingtao Yan

Saturday 16th January

Stuart Bingham 5-6 Yan Bingtao

David Gilbert 4-6 John Higgins

Masters snooker 2021 prize money

There’s a hefty prize money pot on offer for the Masters snooker in 2021. Here’s the full round-up, including bonuses for hitting the highest break:

Winner: £250,000

£250,000 Runner-up: £100,000

£100,000 Semi-finalists: £60,000

£60,000 Quarter-finalists: £30,000

£30,000 Last 16: £15,000

£15,000 Highest break: £15,000

£15,000 TOTAL PRIZE MONEY: £725,000

Who is the defending champion?

Last year’s tournament was a chaotic affair as a number of big names fell at the first hurdle.

Five of the top six seeded players were dumped out in the first round, including No.1 Judd Trump.

No.12 seed Stuart Bingham swept aside Mark Williams, Kyren Wilson and David Gilbert to reach the final where he defeated Ali Carter in a 10-8 thriller.

Expect the unexpected at the Masters with a host of top players bristling to kick-start their 2021 with a flourish.

