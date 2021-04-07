The Masters prize money 2021 – how much will golf players earn?

For golf fans, this time of year is as good as it gets with The Masters 2021 shaping up to provide another thrilling week of sports drama and take another step towards normality, with a limited number of fans able to attend the showpiece event.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson finally earned his green jacket last year during the rearranged Masters tournament in November.

Less than half a year later he has a full field of competitors hoping to strip the jacket from his back and claim it as their own. Can he hold firm to defend the title?

The Masters is among the most prestigious events in all of sport, but there’s more to it than glory alone. There’s a serious amount of money on offers for players who finish throughout the order.

The prize money figure has remained steady in 2021 despite the turmoil of the last year where certain tournaments across multiple sports had to cut back on prize pots.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on The Masters prize money 2021.

The Masters prize money 2021

The split of prize money will shift and change depending on how many players tie in certain positions, but the winner is guaranteed a mammoth figure to take home along with their slick green jacket.

The total prize pot of $11.5million remains unchanged from previous years, and players will be fighting for a huge chunk of that number over the coming days.

$2,070,000 $1,242,000 $782,000 $552,000 $460,000 $414,000 $385,250 $356,500 $333,500 $310,500 $287,500 $264,500 $241,500 $218,500 $207,000 $195,500 $184,000 $172,500 $161,000 $149,500 $138,000 $128,800 $119,600 $110,400 $101,200 $92,000 $88,550 $85,100 $81,650 $78,200 $74,750 $71,300 $67,850 $64,975 $62,100 $59,225 $56,350 $54,050 $51,750 $49,450 $47,150 $44,850 $42,550 $40,250 $37,950 $35,650 $33,350 $31,510 $29,900 $28,980

