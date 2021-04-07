Accessibility Links

The Masters prize money 2021 – how much will golf players earn?

Your complete guide to The Masters prize money 2021 and how much golf stars will earn at Augusta.

Published:

For golf fans, this time of year is as good as it gets with The Masters 2021 shaping up to provide another thrilling week of sports drama and take another step towards normality, with a limited number of fans able to attend the showpiece event.

Defending champion Dustin Johnson finally earned his green jacket last year during the rearranged Masters tournament in November.

Less than half a year later he has a full field of competitors hoping to strip the jacket from his back and claim it as their own. Can he hold firm to defend the title?

The Masters is among the most prestigious events in all of sport, but there’s more to it than glory alone. There’s a serious amount of money on offers for players who finish throughout the order.

The prize money figure has remained steady in 2021 despite the turmoil of the last year where certain tournaments across multiple sports had to cut back on prize pots.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details on The Masters prize money 2021.

The split of prize money will shift and change depending on how many players tie in certain positions, but the winner is guaranteed a mammoth figure to take home along with their slick green jacket.

The total prize pot of $11.5million remains unchanged from previous years, and players will be fighting for a huge chunk of that number over the coming days.

  1. $2,070,000
  2. $1,242,000
  3. $782,000
  4. $552,000
  5. $460,000
  6. $414,000
  7. $385,250
  8. $356,500
  9. $333,500
  10. $310,500
  11. $287,500
  12. $264,500
  13. $241,500
  14. $218,500
  15. $207,000
  16. $195,500
  17. $184,000
  18. $172,500
  19. $161,000
  20. $149,500
  21. $138,000
  22. $128,800
  23. $119,600
  24. $110,400
  25. $101,200
  26. $92,000
  27. $88,550
  28. $85,100
  29. $81,650
  30. $78,200
  31. $74,750
  32. $71,300
  33. $67,850
  34. $64,975
  35. $62,100
  36. $59,225
  37. $56,350
  38. $54,050
  39. $51,750
  40. $49,450
  41. $47,150
  42. $44,850
  43. $42,550
  44. $40,250
  45. $37,950
  46. $35,650
  47. $33,350
  48. $31,510
  49. $29,900
  50. $28,980
