How to watch The Masters 2021 golf – TV channel, live stream, schedule

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, well, for golf fans at least. The Masters 2021 has arrived and there’s a bristling stable of the world’s finest players chomping at the bit, ready to launch into competition.

The delayed 2020 tournament took place less than half a year ago, and defending champion Dustin Johnson will be determined to extend his reign for the remainder of 2021 and beyond.

He is the favourite going into this week, while big-hitter Bryson DeChambeau is hoping to ruffle more feathers with his unconventional style this time around.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm are obvious candidates to impress, while Rory McIlroy is hoping to win his first Major since 2014, and his first Masters tournament in his career.

Expect drama, expect dark horses to rise and champions to stumble, expect glorious scenery and stunning sport. The Masters is here, buckle up, take a seat and enjoy.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about The Masters 2021 including how to watch on TV and live stream across Sky Sports and BBC, plus all the times.

When is The Masters 2021?

The Masters will take place between Thursday 8th April 2021 and Sunday 11th April 2021.

The tournament is back in its usual spring slot after going ahead in November last year due to the 2020 edition being pushed back as the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Where is The Masters 2021 course?

The tournament will take place at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, USA – the only major championship to remain at the same location each year.

The iconic course will be dressed with an orange cloak this year due to the season, providing an inevitably stunning back drop for the world’s finest players to strut their stuff.

How to watch and live stream The Masters 2021 in the UK

You can watch the tournament live on the rebranded Sky Sports Golf channel, which has become Sky Sports The Masters, and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app throughout the week.

You can upgrade to watch Sky Sports Golf for just £10 a month with no contract, if you don’t already have a Sky Sports package.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the tournament through NOW. You can get a Day Membership for £9.99 or a Monthly Membership for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

The Masters 2021 on BBC

Live coverage of The Masters will not return to BBC for 2021. It will be shown exclusively live on Sky Sports, as of last year.

You will be able to follow some of the weekend’s action on BBC, but only highlights. There will be no live coverage on BBC TV channels.

For full details of when you can watch The Masters highlights on BBC, check out the full schedule below.

The Masters 2021 TV schedule and times

All of the action will take place live on Sky Sports Golf and Main Event including featured groups earlier in the day and the leaders each evening.

Thursday 8th April

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 2pm

Friday 9th April

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 2pm

Saturday 10th April

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 8pm

Sunday 11th April

Sky Sports Golf / Main Event from 6pm

For all the highlights times, check out our guide below.

The Masters 2021 highlights

BBC will air highlights of the tournament while Sky Sports Golf will also show highlights and round-ups throughout their coverage.

The free-to-air highlights on BBC will be shown at the following times:

Thursday 8th April

BBC Two – 12:30am (early hours of Friday 9th April)

Friday 9th April

BBC Two – 12:50am (early hours of Saturday 10th April)

Saturday 10th April

BBC Two – 12:05am (early hours of Sunday 11th April)

Sunday 11th April

BBC Two – 12:00am (early hours of Monday 12th April)

Who won The Masters in 2020?

The rearranged tournament was eventually won by Dustin Johnson with a final score of -20.

He was head and shoulders above the crowd by the end of proceedings, with Im Sung-Jae and Cameron Smith trailing on -15 and third-placed Justin Thomas behind on -12.

In 2019, the one and only Tiger Woods made a roaring impression to take the crown. It was his fifth Masters triumph and 15th Major overall. Woods became the second-oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 43.

