Esther Vergeer takes on fellow Dutchman Aniek Van Koot in the women's gold medal match at 12pm, C4 Para 1

Swimming

Good news for ParalympicsGB in the pool, with Sascha Kindred (S6 50m butterfly), Louise Watkins and Lauren Steadman (S9 100m freestyle) and James Clegg (S12 50m freestyle) all qualifying for this evening's finals. Sascha can take his overall medal tally to 13 if he finishes on the podium this evening. James Gill

Louise and Lauren race in the S9 100m at 5:37pm, Sascha Kindred goes for his 13th medal at 6.23pm and James Clegg races in the S12 50m final at 7:49pm, all on C4 Para1, with updates on C4

Athletics: Women’s T54 1500m final

Shelly Woods won her heat on the way through to tonight’s final, and says she was inspired by Britain’s success so far. And well she might: ParalympicsGB has already passed their pre-Games target of 103 medals, and there’s still three days of competition left. Can Shelly Woods and compatriot Jade Jones keep the tally ticking? JG

Watch Shelley Woods and Jade Jones go in the T54 1500m final at 9:08pm, C4, C4 Para 3