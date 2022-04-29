The Irish superstar is the undisputed lightweight champion of the world, but will come up against Carreno, who boasts a glittering trophy cabinet of her own.

The time has come for Katie Taylor to face the most stern challenge to date in her sparkling career.

Carreno has hoisted nine belts across seven weight categories during her career and is thought of by many as one of the greatest fighters the world has ever seen.

Taylor is also firmly in that conversation. She boasts a perfect 100 per cent winning record in her career to date with 20 wins in as many bouts.

Fans around the world will be determined to tune in, but British supporters of Taylor's journey will be faced with a late night to watch the big fight.

RadioTimes.com rounds up everything you need to know about the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano fight time and date.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano?

Taylor vs Serrano will take place during the early hours of Sunday 1st May 2022 in UK time.

Of course, it's a Saturday night showdown for the pair, but there's a sizeable time difference between the fight location and the UK.

What time is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano?

The event is set to begin at 12:30am UK time with TV broadcasts and the Taylor vs Serrano undercard kick-starting at that time.

Taylor vs Serrano will take place any time from approximately 3:15am UK time following the conclusion of earlier fights. This can be unpredictable and subject to change.

When is the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano ring walk time?

You can expect Taylor and Serrano to emerge at around 3:15am UK time for their ring walks.

The pair will be determined to put on a spectacle for the huge crowd set to soak up the atmosphere ahead of this enormous showdown.

Where is Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano held?

The fight will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, USA.

The iconic arena can host more than 20,000 fans and it is believed that around 18,000 tickets have been snapped up for the biggest fight in women's boxing history.

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.