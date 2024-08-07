Jessica Ennis-Hill delves into her family history in this week's Radio Times
This week's cover star needs no introduction. I'm sure that most of you were watching and cheering on Super Saturday at the London 2012 Olympics as Jessica Ennis (as she was then) won a gold medal in the heptathlon. It was the pinnacle of a sporting career that consumed every minute of her life.
When we ask her in this week's issue of Radio Times magazine if she had to be selfish to be the best, she replies, "You're not going to be the best in the world if you're not selfish." Read more in our fascinating interview, where we also discover why she finally agreed to take part in Who Do You Think You Are?
The BBC genealogy series is now 20 years old and in that time it has revealed the family secrets of many celebrities. You can read about some of the most memorable discoveries in this week's RT, and we also reveal the line-up for the new series. There are bound to be a few surprises along the way.
Also in this week's Radio Times:
Meet the stars taking part in a new series of Celebrity Race Across the World.
After his life-changing crash, Freddie Flintoff is now ready to take his young cricket team to India.
A new documentary gives fresh insights into the life of screen legend Elizabeth Taylor.
BAFTA winner Aimee Lou Wood talks baby bumps, star signs and on-screen chemistry.
In the Radio Times Podcast, Matt Damon and Casey Affleck on growing up together, handling fame and The Instigators.
