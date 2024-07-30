In order to find this out, we devised eight key categories for you to have your say in, taken from the past 12 months in television.

The categories are the Happy TV Award, Empathy Award for Drama, Watercooler Award, The Reith Award, Stress Buster Award, Best Box Set, Trust Award for Audio and The Art of Reflection – with some of the biggest titles in television in the running.

You can find out more about what each award means and vote for your favourites below. Once you've chosen your pick, click 'Next' to register your choice and move on to the following category. Voting is now open and closes on Friday 16th August at 11:59pm.

This is your chance to shape the shortlist. Following the results, our editors, TV experts and our partners at Sussex University will then analyse the shortlist and select the winner in each category.

The results will be announced at our awards dinner to be held in London later this year.

Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2024 longlist

Happy TV Award

From drama to comedy, quiz shows to decluttering, which show has put the biggest smile on your face?

Big Boys

Changing Ends

Ghosts

Inside No 9

Julia

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Only Murders in the Building

The Outlaws

Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon

Would I Lie to You?

Empathy Drama Award

Who was the character that touched you, inspired you and moved you to walk in another person’s shoes?

Dr Abbey Henderson - Breathtaking

Jo Hamilton - Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Chris Carson - The Responder

Dexter Mayhew - One Day

Gabriel - Lost Boys and Fairies

Donny Dunn - Baby Reindeer

Lali Sokolov - The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Leah Whittaker - Three Little Birds

Madeline Crow - Douglas Is Cancelled

Penelope Featherington - Bridgerton

Watercooler Award

At its best, television stops us in our tracks and gets us all talking. What won’t you forget in a hurry?

Baby Reindeer

Mr Bates vs the Post Office

Beckham

Bridgerton

Doctor Who

Euro 2024 - England v Netherlands Semi-Final

Fool Me Once

One Day

Top Boy

The Traitors

The Reith Award

Which programme best encapsulates the first two parts of the BBC’s mission to "inform, educate and entertain", as put forward by its first director-general, John Reith?

The Assembly

Clarkson's Farm

D-Day 80: The Unheard Tapes

Michael Palin in Nigeria

Miners' Strike: A Frontline Story

Planet Earth III

Pompeii: The New Dig

The Secret Genius of Modern Life

Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods

University Challenge

Stress Buster Award

TV offers us a doorway to dozens of different worlds. Which show has best allowed you to escape?

007: Road to a Million

The 1% Club

Death in Paradise

The Marlow Murder Club

The Great British Sewing Bee

Gladiators

MasterChef: The Professionals

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Race Across the World

Richard Osman's House of Games

Best Box Set

A wealth of compelling drama means bingeing is no longer a naughty word. But which show has had you diving in for "just one more"?

The Bear

Blue Lights

Criminal Record

The Crown

Emily in Paris

A Gentleman in Moscow

Fallout

The Gentlemen

Red Eye

The Long Shadow

Shardlake

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Supacell

The Turkish Detective

Trust Award for Audio

Thanks to podcasts, audio’s bond with listeners has never been stronger. What is the show you count on?

The Great Post Office Trial: The Reckoning

Just One Thing - with Michael Mosley

How Do You Cope?

Newscast

Political Currency

The Rest Is History

More or Less

Record Review

Things Fell Apart

Why Do You Hate Me? with Marianna Spring

The Art of Reflection

In our noisy lives, we all need a place of creative contemplation. Which show has taken you into someone else’s world?

Between the Covers

First Night of the Proms

French and Saunders: Pointed, Bitchy, Bitter: Imagine

The Piano

George Michael: Portrait of an Artist

A Life in Ten Pictures

Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir

Portrait Artist of the Year

Salman Rushdie: Through a Glass Darkly

Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures

