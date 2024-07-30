Vote now in the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2024
It's your chance to vote for the shows that made you feel good and improved your wellbeing over the past year!
It's that time of year again! Here's your chance to take part in the Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2024, the only TV awards built on science.
With thanks to our partners in the Psychology Department at Sussex University, we've set out on a quest to find out what TV shows made the nation feel better over the past year – whether that be happier, more empathetic, educated, informed, trusting or relaxed.
In order to find this out, we devised eight key categories for you to have your say in, taken from the past 12 months in television.
The categories are the Happy TV Award, Empathy Award for Drama, Watercooler Award, The Reith Award, Stress Buster Award, Best Box Set, Trust Award for Audio and The Art of Reflection – with some of the biggest titles in television in the running.
You can find out more about what each award means and vote for your favourites below. Once you've chosen your pick, click 'Next' to register your choice and move on to the following category. Voting is now open and closes on Friday 16th August at 11:59pm.
This is your chance to shape the shortlist. Following the results, our editors, TV experts and our partners at Sussex University will then analyse the shortlist and select the winner in each category.
The results will be announced at our awards dinner to be held in London later this year.
Radio Times Screen Test Awards 2024 longlist
Happy TV Award
From drama to comedy, quiz shows to decluttering, which show has put the biggest smile on your face?
- Big Boys
- Changing Ends
- Ghosts
- Inside No 9
- Julia
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Outlaws
- Sort Your Life Out with Stacey Solomon
- Would I Lie to You?
Empathy Drama Award
Who was the character that touched you, inspired you and moved you to walk in another person’s shoes?
- Dr Abbey Henderson - Breathtaking
- Jo Hamilton - Mr Bates vs The Post Office
- Chris Carson - The Responder
- Dexter Mayhew - One Day
- Gabriel - Lost Boys and Fairies
- Donny Dunn - Baby Reindeer
- Lali Sokolov - The Tattooist of Auschwitz
- Leah Whittaker - Three Little Birds
- Madeline Crow - Douglas Is Cancelled
- Penelope Featherington - Bridgerton
Watercooler Award
At its best, television stops us in our tracks and gets us all talking. What won’t you forget in a hurry?
- Baby Reindeer
- Mr Bates vs the Post Office
- Beckham
- Bridgerton
- Doctor Who
- Euro 2024 - England v Netherlands Semi-Final
- Fool Me Once
- One Day
- Top Boy
- The Traitors
The Reith Award
Which programme best encapsulates the first two parts of the BBC’s mission to "inform, educate and entertain", as put forward by its first director-general, John Reith?
- The Assembly
- Clarkson's Farm
- D-Day 80: The Unheard Tapes
- Michael Palin in Nigeria
- Miners' Strike: A Frontline Story
- Planet Earth III
- Pompeii: The New Dig
- The Secret Genius of Modern Life
- Ukraine: Enemy in the Woods
- University Challenge
Stress Buster Award
TV offers us a doorway to dozens of different worlds. Which show has best allowed you to escape?
- 007: Road to a Million
- The 1% Club
- Death in Paradise
- The Marlow Murder Club
- The Great British Sewing Bee
- Gladiators
- MasterChef: The Professionals
- Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing
- Race Across the World
- Richard Osman's House of Games
Best Box Set
A wealth of compelling drama means bingeing is no longer a naughty word. But which show has had you diving in for "just one more"?
- The Bear
- Blue Lights
- Criminal Record
- The Crown
- Emily in Paris
- A Gentleman in Moscow
- Fallout
- The Gentlemen
- Red Eye
- The Long Shadow
- Shardlake
- Shōgun
- Slow Horses
- Supacell
- The Turkish Detective
Trust Award for Audio
Thanks to podcasts, audio’s bond with listeners has never been stronger. What is the show you count on?
- The Great Post Office Trial: The Reckoning
- Just One Thing - with Michael Mosley
- How Do You Cope?
- Newscast
- Political Currency
- The Rest Is History
- More or Less
- Record Review
- Things Fell Apart
- Why Do You Hate Me? with Marianna Spring
The Art of Reflection
In our noisy lives, we all need a place of creative contemplation. Which show has taken you into someone else’s world?
- Between the Covers
- First Night of the Proms
- French and Saunders: Pointed, Bitchy, Bitter: Imagine
- The Piano
- George Michael: Portrait of an Artist
- A Life in Ten Pictures
- Painting Birds with Jim and Nancy Moir
- Portrait Artist of the Year
- Salman Rushdie: Through a Glass Darkly
- Quentin Blake's Box of Treasures
