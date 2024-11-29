The news was first reported by The Sun, with a Formula E spokesperson confirming to the the publication that the lead presenter role will be filled by Nicki Shields for the upcoming season. Shields first covered Formula E back in 2014, and has done so for various broadcasters since.

The Formula E spokesperson said: "We’re excited to confirm that Nicki Shields is our lead presenter for season 11. As with every off-season, we undergo a thorough and carefully considered evaluation process of our presenter line-up. Jermaine Jenas will not be part of the team for season 11."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Jenas's representatives for comment.

Shields said of her new role: "I vividly remember my first Formula E race in Beijing 2014, and 10 years later, my passion for the sport remains just as strong.

"I’m thrilled to return to Formula E as lead presenter for season 11. It’s an honour to share the excitement and drama of this incredible sport with fans around the world. With our talented presenting team, we’re committed to bringing viewers closer to the action than ever before. Bring on São Paulo!"

Nicki Shields. Kate Green/Getty Images

Jenas was removed from his BBC presenting roles after alleged complaints about "inappropriate behaviour", with the former footballer reported to have sent unsolicited texts to a female staff member at The One Show.

In an interview with The Sun following the claims, Jenas said: "I did nothing illegal - these were inappropriate messages between two consenting adults."

He continued: "I have let myself down, my family, friends and colleagues down, and I owe everyone an apology – especially the women with whom I was messaging. I am so, so sorry. I am sorry for what I have put them through.

"I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self-sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help. I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.

"Before any of this became ­public, I saw my private doctor and after a long discussion, booked in for therapy to try and address these issues, where they stem from, and why I have been doing this and hurting the people I love. I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened.

"This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC. And I fell below those standards. I must take the responsibility."

