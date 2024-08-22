Jenas last presented The One Show with Alex Jones on Wednesday 22nd July, and was notably absent from this Saturday's first episode of the new season of Match of the Day. His last appearance on that show was on 4th May.

When approached by RadioTimes.com about the reports, a BBC spokesperson said: "We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up."

RadioTimes.com has also approached Jenas's representatives for comment.

Jermaine Jenas for The One Show. BBC/Jamie Simonds

The Sun has also reported that Jenas has parted ways with his long-term agents, MC Saatchi. RadioTimes.com has approached MC Saatchi for comment.

Jenas also works as a pundit and co-commentator for TNT Sports although he is not scheduled to appear in its coverage for a number of weeks. RadioTimes.com understands that the broadcaster is unaware of the circumstances of his BBC employment.

Jenas is a former professional footballer who played for the England team as well as for club sides including Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

He first started working in the media as an analyst for ITV Sport's coverage of the 2014–15 UEFA Europa League, while he began co-presenting The One Show in 2020, before becoming a permanent host in 2021.

He joined the panel of presenters for Match of the Day in 2023 and has also recently presented coverage of Formula E events.

It had been thought that Jenas could one day replace Gary Lineker as host of Match of the Day, with Lineker himself telling The Sun in November 2021: "Jermaine is my natural successor, I think he’s doing well."

