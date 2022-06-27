With two races done, and six more to come, the two-time champion Jamie Chadwick is leading the standings. Chadwick switched teams ahead of the 2022 season joining Jenner racing — a new team to the series headed up by former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner.

Since its creation in 2019, W Series has quickly made a name for itself. Now a supporting series for Formula 1, the all-female championship is having its biggest season yet.

However, fellow British drivers Abbi Pulling and Alice Powell are going to ensure Chadwick doesn't have an easy ride. Currently 2nd and 3rd on the leadership board, the two drivers will both be hoping it's them ending up on the top step at Silverstone.

Sign up to Sky Sports for £46 a month

How to watch W Series in the UK

The best way to watch W Series is through Sky Sports. While each practice session will be available on W Series' YouTube channel, Sky Sports is the only UK broadcaster to be showing live coverage of every qualifying session and race.

Channel 4 will show highlights of every race, along with broadcasting the race at British Grand Prix live as a one-off.

W Series is shown on the Sky Sports F1 channel, which is available in all Sky Sports packages.

Sign up to Sky Sports for £46 a month

Full W Series 2022 race schedule

There are six rounds remaining in the 2022 season. The next race is at Silverstone this weekend (1st-2nd July).

As a supporting series for Formula 1, the W Series drivers will be racing at six more Grand Prix weekends.

The full W Series race schedule and locations are:

Silverstone, UK ⁠— 1st-2nd July 2022

Le Castellet, France ⁠— 22nd-23rd July 2022

Budapest, Hungary ⁠— 29th-30th July 2022

Suzuka, Japan ⁠— 7th-8th October 2022

Austin, Texas, USA ⁠— 21st-22nd October 2022

Mexico City, Mexico ⁠— 28th-30th October 2022

Sign up to Sky Sports for £46 a month

Advertisement

For more of the latest motorsport news, head to our Sport section. Or take a look at our pick of the Sky Sports offers and BT Sport offers this month.