If you want to see it in person, get down there immediately! Viewing areas, particularly Trafalgar Square where a big screen has been set up, are expected to fill quickly and will be closed when this happens.

The last part of the route, from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace, is reserved for ticketed spectators who have contributed to the Games' success: volunteers, members of the emergency services, coaches, support staff and family and friends, along with London schoolchildren.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Anyone wishing to come and watch the parade and show their support to the team is advised to spread out along the entire route. Trafalgar Square will be a natural draw for crowds, but space there is limited."

The good news, if you can't make it down, is that live coverage begins on BBC1 at 1.25pm. Gabby Logan presents, with commentary by Huw Edwards, Tanni Grey-Thompson and Hazel Irvine. Channel 4 coverage, fronted by Jon Snow alongside Ade Adepitan and Giles Long, starts at 12.50pm.

Plus there's extensive reporting and build-up on Radio 5 Live, Sky News and the BBC News channel.

Athletes to look out for include Mo Farah (float 1), Jessica Ennis (float 2), Greg Rutherford (float 3), Anthony Joshua (float 6), Ed McKeever (float 6), Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny, Laura Trott and Victoria Pendleton (float 7), Sarah and Barney Storey (float 7), Tom Daley (float 8), Katherine Grainger (float 14), Ben Ainslie (float 15), Peter Wilson (float 16), Ellie Simmonds (float 17) and Alistair Brownlee (float 20).