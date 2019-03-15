How to watch and live stream Cheltenham Festival 2019 on TV and online
Cheltenham Festival 2019 is ready to start with punter across the country desperate to soak up four days of racing drama
Cheltenham Festival is gearing up for another week of excitement with runners and riders preparing for the big showdowns to come.
Seven races will take place each day this week with all the biggest names in UK horse racing involved in the action.
The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the showpiece event with reigning champion Native River – ridden by Richard Johnson – returning to the Festival for another crack at the grand prize.
RadioTimes has rounded up the full TV and online schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2019 including race times.
When is Cheltenham Festival 2019?
The festival starts on Tuesday 12th March and runs until Friday 15th March.
Opening races will begin at 1:30pm and the final races will be run at 5:30pm.
When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?
The main race – the Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – takes place at 3:30pm on Friday.
Runners and riders will have to negotiate 22 fences over three and a quarter miles to stand a chance of winning the blue ribbon event.
How to watch the Cheltenham Festival 2019
Five races of the seven races each day will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed on ITV Hub.
The Opening Show: Daily, from 9:30am-10:30am
Live racing: Daily, from 1:00pm-4:30pm
Racing.tv have live coverage of every race including those not shown at the end of ITV broadcasts.
Cheltenham Festival 2019 schedule
Tuesday 12th March – Champion Day
13:30 – Supreme Novices' Hurdle
14:10 – Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase
14:50 – Ultima Handicap Chase
15:30 – Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy
16:10 – Mares' Hurdle (for the David Nicholson Trophy)
16:50 – National Hunt Challenge Cup Chase
17:30 – Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase
Wednesday 13th March – Ladies Day
13:30 – Ballymore Novices' Hurdle
14:10 – RSA Steeple Chase
14:50 – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle
15:30 – Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase
16:10 – Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase
16:50 – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
17:30 – Weatherbys Champion Bumper
Thursday 14th March – St Patrick’s Day
13:30 – JLT Novices' Steeple Chase
14:10 – Pertemps Final
14:50 – Ryanair Chase
15:30 – Stayers' Hurdle
16:10 – Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase
16:50 – Trull House Stud Mares' Novices Hurdle
17:30 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase
Friday 15th March – Gold Cup Day
13:30 – JCB Triumph Hurdle
14:10 – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle
14:50 – Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
15:30 – Cheltenham Gold Cup
16:10 – Foxhunter Steeple Chase
16:50 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle
17:30 – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Steeple Chase