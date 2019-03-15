The Cheltenham Gold Cup is the showpiece event with reigning champion Native River – ridden by Richard Johnson – returning to the Festival for another crack at the grand prize.

RadioTimes has rounded up the full TV and online schedule for Cheltenham Festival 2019 including race times.

When is Cheltenham Festival 2019?

The festival starts on Tuesday 12th March and runs until Friday 15th March.

More like this

Opening races will begin at 1:30pm and the final races will be run at 5:30pm.

When is the Cheltenham Gold Cup?

The main race – the Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase – takes place at 3:30pm on Friday.

Runners and riders will have to negotiate 22 fences over three and a quarter miles to stand a chance of winning the blue ribbon event.

How to watch the Cheltenham Festival 2019

Five races of the seven races each day will be broadcast live on ITV1 and streamed on ITV Hub.

The Opening Show: Daily, from 9:30am-10:30am

Live racing: Daily, from 1:00pm-4:30pm

Racing.tv have live coverage of every race including those not shown at the end of ITV broadcasts.

Cheltenham Festival 2019 schedule

Tuesday 12th March – Champion Day

13:30 – Supreme Novices' Hurdle

14:10 – Racing Post Arkle Challenge Trophy Steeple Chase

14:50 – Ultima Handicap Chase

15:30 – Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy

16:10 – Mares' Hurdle (for the David Nicholson Trophy)

16:50 – National Hunt Challenge Cup Chase

17:30 – Close Brothers Novices' Handicap Chase

Wednesday 13th March – Ladies Day

13:30 – Ballymore Novices' Hurdle

14:10 – RSA Steeple Chase

14:50 – Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle

15:30 – Betway Queen Mother Champion Steeple Chase

16:10 – Glenfarclas Cross Country Handicap Chase

16:50 – Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle

17:30 – Weatherbys Champion Bumper

Thursday 14th March – St Patrick’s Day

13:30 – JLT Novices' Steeple Chase

14:10 – Pertemps Final

14:50 – Ryanair Chase

15:30 – Stayers' Hurdle

16:10 – Brown Advisory & Merriebelle Stable Plate Handicap Chase

16:50 – Trull House Stud Mares' Novices Hurdle

17:30 – Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup Handicap Steeple Chase

Advertisement

Friday 15th March – Gold Cup Day

13:30 – JCB Triumph Hurdle

14:10 – Randox Health County Handicap Hurdle

14:50 – Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle

15:30 – Cheltenham Gold Cup

16:10 – Foxhunter Steeple Chase

16:50 – Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle

17:30 – Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Steeple Chase