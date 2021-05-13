Watching live sport inside a stadium has been nothing but a dream for most UK fans this past year, but with restrictions continuing to ease and grounds opening up again it should hopefully be a reality again before too long.

And one of the big sporting events that could be particularly tempting for fans is the NFL’s return to London for two more matches, with the fixture list having been confirmed yesterday.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will play host to a game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New York Jets in October, before the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Miami Dolphins in the same ground a week later.

There have been regular matches held in the city since 2007, but the regular programme was put on pause last year due to the pandemic, so the appetite will no doubt be higher than ever for American football fans on this side of the Atlantic.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to secure tickets.

How to buy NFL tickets for next season in UK

The tickets are not on sale just yet, but if your interest has been piqued by the news of the two games in London then you can register your interest by filling in a form on the NFL Wesbite.

The form asks you to fill in some personal details and also to state which game you are interested in, as well as which package you would be looking for – with the option to add hospitality or a hotel.

It’s important to note that this is not the same as applying for a ticket – and you’ll have to do that again when the tickets do go on sale.

Prices are not available yet, but last time round tickets ranged from £23 for the cheapest child ticket to £160 for the best seats in the house, while hospitality tickets cost between £369 and £719 depending on the package selected.

We’ll keep this page updated as and when more information filters through – so keep checking back for the latest information.

What NFL matches are being played in London?

The two ties being played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium are the Atlanta Falcons vs New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Miami Dolphins.

The Jaguars are no strangers to London – having already played seven games in the city, while the Dolphins have taken part in four previous UK matches.

The Falcons and Jets are rather more new to the London experience, with each team set to play in the capital for just the second time.

Speaking about the matches, the NFL’s Executive Vice President Christopher Halpin said, “We are excited to be returning to London and welcoming back our fans for two great matchups. We expect these games to be a celebration of our sport and our robust UK fan base.

“We have been working closely with the UK government, the city of London and the relevant health organisations over the past year in planning the games. “Through their successful vaccine rollout and commitment to bringing crowds back to sports events, the time is right for the return of NFL football this fall. “We will continue to monitor the COVID environment, putting health and safety first, and will adhere to any and all future COVID regulations and restrictions.”