How do I apply for the London Marathon?

The easiest way to apply is by entering yourself in the public ballot. You’ll have five days to do so – from Monday 30th April until 17:00 on Friday 4th May. It's random and not decided on a first come first served basis, but given the extreme popularity of the marathon, you should bear in mind that a place is by no means guaranteed.

When will I find out if I've got a place?

More like this

If successful in the ballot, you’ll be informed in the first week of October 2018.

How much does it cost?

The application costs running hopefuls £39, or £35 with membership at an affiliated running club. You can choose to bequeath your entry fee to the London Marathon Charitable Trust when you apply, or alternatively pay via a link once you receive your provisional place.

If you are planning to run for charity, you can apply directly to the charity of your choice – this is less time pressured, but don't leave it too long as places do fill up. The list of charities with guaranteed places in the marathon is available here. The charity you have chosen will keep you up to date with your application.

When is the London Marathon 2019?

Next year's marathon will be held on Sunday 28th April.

How old do I need to be to run the London Marathon?

You need to be 18 years old or over on Sunday 28th April.

Before applying be sure to check out the General Conditions of Entry. Good luck!

What's the scariest Stranger Things scene?

Barb’s death (Season 1)

Finale cliffhanger (Season 1)

Bob's death (Season 2)

Will Byers's exorcism (Season 2)

Billy’s possession (Season 3)

One/Vecna’s murdering spree (Season 4)

Chrissy’s death (Season 4)

Max vs Vecna (Season 4)

Victor Creel’s introduction (Season 4)

Advertisement

Poll