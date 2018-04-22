We’ll bring you news of all the finishers right here as they make their way down the mall.

Caitriona Balfe - Finishing Time 04:47:40

Who? Balfe is a Golden Globe nominee best known for her role as Claire Fraser in the US fantasy-drama Outlander. She also made an appearance in Hollywood films Money Monster, Super 8 and Now You See Me.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? World Child Cancer

Bertie Carvel - Finishing Time 04:24:49

Who? Known for his roles in dramas Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and Babylon, Carvel recently starred as Simon Foster in both series of the hit BBC show Doctor Foster.

Who is he running for? The Old Vic

Eve Myles - Finishing Time 5:35:20

Who? The Welsh actress is best known for roles in the BBC's Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, series two of Broadchurch and ITV drama Victoria. More recently she starred in the S4C thriller Keeping Faith which was broadcast in both Welsh and English.

First marathon? Myles has previously ran half marathons.

Who is she running for? NSPCC

Selasi Gbormittah - Finishing Time 05:44:53

Who? Selasi won the hearts and minds of Great British Bake Off viewers during the 2016 series – the last to air on the BBC. His personality and baking made him one of the show's biggest stars and he has since opened up a pop-up selling floral cup cakes.

First marathon? Selasi has previously ran two half marathons which, as he puts it on his fundraising page, "doesn't count as one full marathon."

Who is he running for? World Vision

Frances Quinn - Finishing Time 03:25:46

Who? Winner of the 2013 series of Bake Off, Quinn has since released a book called Quinntessential Baking. She is a regular at food festivals and on cooking programs.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? Macmillan Cancer Support

Chris Evans - Finishing Time 05:12:10

Who? Presenter extraordinaire Chris Evans is best known for his Radio 2 show The Chris Evans Breakfast Show. He rose to prominence as the host of Channel 4's TFI Friday and recently had a stint as a presenter of BBC’s Top Gear.

First marathon? No. Chris completed his first marathon in 2015 and ran again in 2016 and 2017.

Who is he running for? Children in Need

Sophie Raworth - Finishing Time 03:52:03

Who? Sophie Raworth is a news presenter on the BBC News at One and also appears on the later bulletins, News at Six and News at Ten.

First Marathon? No. Raworth is a seasoned runner having taken part in marathons across the globe. She recently completed the Abbott World Marathon Majors by adding the Chicago Marathon to her collection.

Katie Price - Did not complete

Who? Since rising to prominence as a glamour model, Price has become a TV regular. Along with famous appearances on shows Celebrity Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity, Price also has a string of businesses and remains a regular of the weekly glossies.

First marathon? No. Price previously ran the marathon in 2009 but will be taking on the 2018 run dressed as a lung to raise awareness for her charity.

Who is she running for? Price's mother was diagnosed with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis in 2017 so she is running for the British Lung Foundation

Joel Dommett - Finishing Time 03:34:18

Who? Comedian and presenter Joel Dommett is known for his appearance in the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! Dommett returned to the I’m a Celeb team in 2017 as a presenter on the after show Extra Camp.

Who is he running for? Teenage Cancer Trust

Rochelle Humes - Finishing Time 05:27:47

Who? After finding fame in S Club 8, Rochelle Humes joined pop group The Saturdays who had 13 top ten hits before their split in 2014. She can now be found presenting the ITV show Ninja Warrior UK and has fronted This Morning with husband Marvin Humes and co-presented The Xtra Factor

First marathon? Yes.

Who is she running for? Teenage Cancer Trust

Baasit Siddiqui - Finishing Time 05:03:19

Who? Baasit and his family shot to fame on the Channel 4 program Gogglebox where he, alongside his dad and brother, commentate on the week's TV.

First marathon? No. Baasit is running his third marathon in a row.

Who is he running for? Cash for Kids

Sam Attwater - Finishing Time 04:47:16

Who? Sam started his career on Hollyoaks playing Ricky before he jumped over to Albert Square for the role of Leon Small on EastEnders. In 2011 he won Dancing on Ice and was invited back to skate in the ‘All Stars’ series.

First marathon? Yes.

Who is he running for? The Children's Trust

Shane Williams - Finishing Time 03:32:23

Who? Rugby legend Shane William holds Wales’ record as leading try scorer and led his country to two Six Nations victories. He was crowned World Rugby’s player of the year in 2008 and now appears on ITV’s Six Nations coverage.

First marathon? No. This will be Shane's fourth year in a row running the London Marathon.

Who is he running for? Valindre Cancer Trust

Maya Sondhi - Finishing Time 04:53:55

Who? A writer and actor who hails from Birmingham, Sondhi is famous for her role in Line of Duty (where she plays Maneet) and for her writing on EastEnders and Mount Pleasant.

Who is she running for? Bloodwise

Sean Fletcher - Finishing Time 04:06:05

Who? Fletcher currently presents Good Morning Britain on ITV and is a regular on both Countryfile and BBC2's Food Detectives.

First marathon? No. Sean previously ran the London Marathon in 2017.

Who is he running for? Young Minds

Davinia Taylor - Finishing Time 04:26:21

Who? Davinia Taylor began playing Jude Cunningham on Hollyoaks in 1996 before leaving the show in 1998. In 2016 she made a return to the Channel 4 soap.

Who is she running for? Mind

Jaye Griffiths - Finishing Time 05:54:22

Who? Griffiths is currently starring as Dr Elle Gardener on the BBC drama Casualty and has previous shown up in The Bill and Silent Witness.

Who is she running for? Bloodwise

Charlie Webster - Finishing Time 05:36:42

Who? Webster is a regular presenter on Sky Sports on disciplines ranging from football to boxing.

First marathon? No. She is a marathon stalwart and had competed in over 10 marathons before she contracted malaria while biking from London to Rio De Janeiro for the 2016 Olympics.

Who is she running for? Malaria No More

Kai Owen - Finishing Time 04:48:44

Who? Famous for his role as Rhys alongside Eve Myles in Torchwood, Owen also starred in Hollyoaks as Pete Buchanan.

First marathon? No. A seasoned runner, Owen is taking part in his fourth London Marathon in 2018.

Who is he running for? NSPCC

Dev Griffin - Finishing Time 04:30:56

Who? Starting out life as a host on children’s TV, Griffin now presents the weekend breakfast show on Radio 1. He also produces music under a pseudonym and competed in the 2017 series of Celebrity MasterChef.

Who is he running for? Heads Together

Tom Lister - Finishing Time 04:32:32

Who? Lister rose to prominence as Emmerdale villain Carl King who was killed off in 2012. He has since moved into the West End, starring in various productions including a revival of 42nd Street.

First marathon? No.

Who is he running for? Hope for Justice

Gilles Peterson - Finishing Time 04:51:42

Who? Peterson began DJing on Kiss FM and in night clubs around the world before moving to Radio 1 in 1998. After 14 years at the station he moved to Radio 6 Music.

First marathon? No. Giles previously ran the marathon in 2011, finishing in a time of 4 hours and 43 minutes.

Who is he running for? The Steve Reid Foundation

Chris Powell - Finishing Time 05:32:56

Who? Former professional footballer Powell is best known as a Charlton Althletic club legend who had five England caps. After retiring he returned to the club as manager helping them to earn promotion to the Championship. He currently manages Southend United.

Who is he running for? Prostate Cancer UK

George Lamb - Finishing Time 04:49:50

Who? Currently the presenter of Football Tonight on BT Sport, George Lamb previously fronted Big Brother's Little Brother and Channel 4 game show The Bank Job. He’s recently been working with Audible on a series where he gets tips and tricks from marathon master Sir Mo Farah and Joe Wicks called Mo-Joe. His father is actor Larry Lamb.