More than 6 million UK viewers and an estimated 800 million from around the world tuned in to watch I Am Maximus ride to glory last year, and there are likely to be similar numbers on Saturday when the 34-strong field takes to the famous Aintree course.

Beyond the event's showpiece race, however, there is plenty more to get your teeth stuck into across the three days at the Merseyside festival.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Grand National Festival 2025.

When is the Grand National?

The Grand National is on Saturday 5th April 2025 at 4pm.

The Grand National Festival at Aintree runs from Thursday 3rd April 2025 until Saturday 5th April 2025.

Grand National Festival 2025 schedule

Day 1: Thursday 3rd April – Opening day

EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase - 1:45pm

Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle - 2:20pm

Aintree Bowl Chase - 2:55pm

William Hill Aintree Hurdle - 3:30pm

Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase - 4:05pm

Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase - 4:40pm

Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - 5:15pm

Day 2: Friday 4th April – Ladies Day

Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase - 1:45pm

William Hill Handicap Hurdle - 2:20pm

Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle - 2:55pm

My Pension Expert Melling Chase - 3:30pm

Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase - 4:05pm

Sefton Novices' Hurdle - 4:40pm

Hallgarten and Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle - 5:15pm

Day 3: Saturday 5th April – Grand National Day

William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle - 1:20pm

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle - 1:55pm

William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase - 2:30pm

Liverpool Hurdle - 3:05pm

Randox Grand National - 4pm

Maghull Novices' Chase - 5pm

Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - 5:35pm

