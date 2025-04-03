Grand National 2025 schedule: Race times
Your guide to the Grand National schedule, featuring all race times this week.
There is nothing quite like the Grand National.
The British sporting institution draws audiences that other races can only dream of, with an appeal that stretches far beyond just racing fans.
More than 6 million UK viewers and an estimated 800 million from around the world tuned in to watch I Am Maximus ride to glory last year, and there are likely to be similar numbers on Saturday when the 34-strong field takes to the famous Aintree course.
Beyond the event's showpiece race, however, there is plenty more to get your teeth stuck into across the three days at the Merseyside festival.
RadioTimes.com brings you the full schedule for the Grand National Festival 2025.
When is the Grand National?
The Grand National is on Saturday 5th April 2025 at 4pm.
The Grand National Festival at Aintree runs from Thursday 3rd April 2025 until Saturday 5th April 2025.
Grand National Festival 2025 schedule
Day 1: Thursday 3rd April – Opening day
- EBC Group Manifesto Novices' Chase - 1:45pm
- Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle - 2:20pm
- Aintree Bowl Chase - 2:55pm
- William Hill Aintree Hurdle - 3:30pm
- Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase - 4:05pm
- Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase - 4:40pm
- Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - 5:15pm
Day 2: Friday 4th April – Ladies Day
- Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase - 1:45pm
- William Hill Handicap Hurdle - 2:20pm
- Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle - 2:55pm
- My Pension Expert Melling Chase - 3:30pm
- Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase - 4:05pm
- Sefton Novices' Hurdle - 4:40pm
- Hallgarten and Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle - 5:15pm
Day 3: Saturday 5th April – Grand National Day
- William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle - 1:20pm
- Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle - 1:55pm
- William Hill Freebooter Handicap Chase - 2:30pm
- Liverpool Hurdle - 3:05pm
- Randox Grand National - 4pm
- Maghull Novices' Chase - 5pm
- Weatherbys NHStallion.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race - 5:35pm
Grand National odds
